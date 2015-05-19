Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- In a pair of moves that are at the very least inefficient, the Miami Marlins fired manager Mike Redmond on Sunday and replaced him with Dan Jennings on Monday.

At the most, the moves are incompetent.

Either way, here is all you need to know about Marlins ownership/management: The team is now paying two fired managers, Ozzie Guillen through the rest of this season and Redmond through 2017.

The Marlins just gave Redmond an extension after he guided the team to a 15-game improvement in 2014. However, team administrators changed their minds on Redmond just 38 games into a 162-game season. There was still 77 percent of the season left when the Marlins made their decision to fire Redmond.

And it was not as if the Marlins went out and got an experienced manager. Jennings, who was the team’s general manager, never played professional baseball and has never managed in professional baseball.

The last person to manage in the majors with those two sets of “credentials” was Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner, who did it for all of one day, turning his team into a mockery at that time.

“This is outside the box,” admitted Jennings, whose team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 in 13 innings Monday night. “Even my mother, whom I love dearly, said to me: ‘Are you crazy?'”

Jennings is a veteran baseball man with 31 years in the scouting/personnel side of the game. He used to put 50,000 miles on his car -- annually -- in his days as a New York Yankees scout, and he has been with the Marlins since 2002.

The Marlins are a mess at the moment, and much of this is due to the whims of owner Jeffrey Loria, who has had six managers since June 2010.

How impatient are the Marlins?

Loria was contemplating firing Redmond since the team got off to a 3-11 start.

That is an incredibly small sample size in a sport that has a six-month season. And that was especially true in light of Redmond’s fresh contract extension.

How bad are things for the Marlins?

Jennings was the only candidate they considered.

“There is nowhere else to look,” team president David Samson said. “We’re running out of candidates.”

Jennings, who was already under contract through 2018, could return to his GM duties after this season. His only coaching experience came in the 1980s -- at a high school in Mobile, Ala.

How proud was Loria of the hire?

He didn’t even show up for the press conference.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-23

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.92 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-3, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will start on an emergency basis Tuesday, replacing RHP Jarred Cosart, who has vertigo. The Marlins announced the change after Monday’s game, and they must feel fortunate to have Koehler, who is already “stretched out” since he was a starter until last week. Koehler lost his starting job when RHP Henderson Alvarez came off the disabled list, but with Cosart ailing, Koehler gets another shot.

--RHP Jarred Cosart was expected to start against Arizona on Tuesday, but instead, he was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to vertigo. The move was made retroactive to May 14. Cosart, who has also been battling a hamstring injury, is 1-3 with a 4.08 ERA this season. Overall last season, he went 13-11 with a 3.69 ERA, making his start this year a disappointment.

--RHP Dan Haren received a no-decision Monday against Arizona, pitching eight innings and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks. The former Diamondbacks pitcher has walked just eight batters this season and none in his past four starts, tying Kevin Brown’s club record in the latter category.

--CF Marcell Ozuna was in the original starting lineup but left the park due to personal reasons. The Marlins said Ozuna would return to the team Tuesday.

--1B Justin Bour made his first start as a cleanup hitter Monday and got a key single ahead of a two-run homer by C J.T. Realmuto. New Marlins manager Dan Jennings said he would give Bour more at-bats in place of slumping 1B Michael Morse. Bour is hitting .400 in limited at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came up a little short, not getting the right hit at the right time, but there’s a great energy in our dugout.” -- Dan Jennings, after the Marlins fell 3-2 to the Diamondbacks in 13 innings Monday in his managerial debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki