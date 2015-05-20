Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- If the Miami Marlins were hoping for a quick spark after firing manager Mike Redmond on Sunday and replacing him with general manager Dan Jennings, they are surely disappointed.

Jennings, who never coached at any level above high school, is now 0-2 as a big-league manager after a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

And the same problems that plagued Redmond are hurting the team with Jennings in charge -- a lack of timely hitting and failures in the bullpen.

“Ten, 12, 13 hard-hit balls,” Jennings said of his offense. “We’re getting good at-bats, but it’s frustrating when you don’t score. ”

The Marlins, who moved into last place in the National League East on Monday, are losers of eight of their past nine games.

Perhaps now the team’s impatient owner, Jeffrey Loria, will see that it wasn’t the manager holding this team back.

The players are not producing. And, if anything, the move to fire Redmond and replace him with a novice manager only made things worse.

Jennings, at least, was honest when asked about his decision to stick with lefty reliever Mike Dunn against righty pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock, who hit the game-winning two-run homer in the eighth.

“We had (right-hander Bryan Morris) ready,” Jennings said of his bullpen. “I went with my gut feeling. And my gut feeling did not work.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-24

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-1, 2.81 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-0, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps, who starts on Wednesday against Arizona, has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the Marlins this season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA, starting the year in the bullpen and transitioning seamlessly into a starting role. He has faced Arizona just once -- in 2013 -- and is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. That’s obviously a small sample size -- just two innings -- and he should more run on Wednesday.

--RHP Tom Koehler pitched 6 2/3 innings against Arizona on Tuesday, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs, none earned. Koehler got a no-decision, but, still, he has showed his value by bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation and doing a credible job in both situations and without complaint.

--RHP Carter Capps was called up on Tuesday from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 0-2 with a 1.80 ERA. Capps, a hard-throwing reliever, takes the roster spot of RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo), who missed Tuesday’s start and was placed on the 15-day disabled list late Monday night. With the Marlins’ bullpen problems -- Steve Cishek took the loss on Monday and fellow reliever Mike Dunn did the same on Tuesday -- there could be an opportunity for Capps, who can throw his fastball up to 100 mph.

--1B Michael Morse, who did not start Monday and is losing his grip on his starting job due to a batting slump, was back in the lineup on Tuesday. But Marlins manager Dan Jennings hit Morse seventh instead of his customary clean-up spot. Morse went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, striking out with two runners on base to end the game. He was not involved in any scoring plays on Tuesday and is hitting just .210 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s never fun to keep getting beat late, but you have to stay positive.” -- Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, after a loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Kelly would not require surgery. The timetable for Kelly’s return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Mike Redmond said April 16 that Mathis would not require surgery.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki