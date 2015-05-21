Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Is it too late to call Mike Redmond back?

After all, the manager the Miami Marlins fired on Sunday is still on the payroll through 2017.

Of course, this is tongue firmly in cheek. The Marlins aren’t calling Redmond, and he wouldn’t take their phone calls anyway.

Jokes aside, the Marlins are a joke right now.

New manager Dan Jennings is 0-3, and yes, you can tell that he is new to this. While Jennings has been in baseball for more than three decades as a scout, personnel guy and general manager, he had never coached anywhere above high school before this week.

On Wednesday night, the Marlins hit a new low as they let a sub-.500 Arizona Diamondbacks team embarrass them by stealing six bases.

Arizona manager Chip Hale said his staff noticed something in the delivery of Marlins pitcher David Phelps, and the Diamondbacks exploited that “tell,” running on breaking balls all night.

Jennings said the Diamondbacks “gamble stole” on Miami.

Maybe so, but it is safe to say that Miami’s gamble of firing Redmond and turning to Jennings is not working out.

One night after Jennings said his “gut” instinct to leave his lefty reliever in the game against a right-handed batter resulted in Arizona’s game-winning homer, the Marlins lost another game in which their coaching was exposed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-25

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-1, 3.27 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-4, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos faces Arizona on Thursday as the Marlins try to snap a six-game losing streak. But Latos -- who is 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA this season -- has not pitched like a stopper at all. Acquired in an offseason trade, Latos may not be long for the rotation if he keeps pitching like this. The Marlins could reach into Triple-A to grab a pitcher like Justin Nicolino or they could wait a couple of weeks until Jarred Cosart comes off the disabled list. But patience is running thin on Latos.

--RHP David Phelps, who had been the Marlins’ most consistent starter this season, took a loss to Arizona on Wednesday to fall to 2-1. Phelps allowed five hits, three walks and four runs. He and backup catcher Jhonatan Solano failed to control the running game as Arizona stole its first four bases with that combination as the battery.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday night, said he had a sinus infection one month ago. That became an inner-ear infection and, ultimately, vertigo, although Cosart said he expects to resume throwing this weekend.

--1B Justin Bour, who went 2-for-2 on Wednesday to raise his batting average to .438, continues to be a bright spot for Miami. He entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement for slumping 1B Michael Morse, who went 0-for-2 and is hitting just .206. It seems like going with Bour over Morse is a move the Marlins need to make.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was us. We have to a better job. We will do a better job.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, of the coaching weaknesses exposed by Arizona in a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki