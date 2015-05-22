Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This is all you need to know about how poorly the Miami Marlins are playing at the moment:

Two different players had the ball stuck in their gloves on Thursday, failing to get outs in innings that produced four runs in one instance and the game-winner in the second situation.

For the record, the guilty parties were pitcher Mat Latos in the sixth inning and catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. They were two of the goats in a 7-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but there is enough blame to go around.

“It’s frustrating,” said Dan Jennings, who is 0-4 as the Marlins’ manager, replacing the fired Mike Redmond earlier this week. “It’s one of these storms. It’s going to disappear ...”

He’s right, it will. But when?

The Marlins are 0-7 on this homestand -- embarrassingly bad.

They are in last place in the NL East and have three games left on this stand, this weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Those two plays where the ball sticks to the glove, those are outs,” Jennings said. “It’s like a snowball. We have to stop that.”

The law of averages say the Marlins have to win sometime fairly soon. Marlins management has surely screwed up a potential good thing with its inpatient and imprudent firing of Redmond. But the players aren’t doing their part, either.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-26

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 2.43 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 0-3, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will start against the Orioles on Friday, and this has real significance for the Marlins. Alvarez, an All-Star last season, spent about a month on the disabled list this year and has failed to launch back to his 2014 form. He is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in five career starts against the Orioles, but that is not overly important. The Marlins -- no matter the opponent -- need Alvarez to regain his feel on the mound if they are dig themselves out of their current slump.

--RHP Mat Latos allowed seven hits, two walks and six runs in 5 1/3 innings in his start against Arizona on Thursday. Latos escaped with a no-decision but could not help Miami avoid a four-game sweep against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins are not a patient franchise, and Latos’ bloated 6.12 ERA suggestion a rotation change may be imminent. The Marlins have options at Triple-A, including Justin Nicolino. They also have two starters on the disabled list who will be back relatively soon -- Jarred Cosart in early June and Jose Fernandez in late June/early July.

--C J.T. Realmuto hit his first big-league homer on Monday and hit a triple on Thursday. He leads all major league catchers with three triples this season. However, Realmuto had his struggles defensively in Thursday’s game as three pitches got past him. One was ruled a passed ball and two were wild pitches. He also mishandled a bunt play that was ruled a sacrifice but could have just as easily been scored an error. Offensively, Realmuto is hitting just .219 on the season with a miserable .257 on-base percentage. During this homestand, Realmuto is 3-for-19, a .158 batting average.

--LHP Justin Nicolino could be getting a promotion from Triple-A New Orleans soon. With several Marlins starting pitchers struggling, Nicolino is a potential option. The 23-year-old is 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in eight starts at New Orleans. He is not overpowering but is a strike-thrower -- 14 walks in 47 1/3 innings. For his career in the minors, Nicolino is 41-15 with a 2.59 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The effort, the work ethic -- everything that needs to be in place to break out of this is there. When it breaks, someone is going to pay.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after his team’s seventh straight loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki