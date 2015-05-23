Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The big story regarding the Miami Marlins on Friday -- at least on talk radio and in some newspapers -- was that the organization held a charity event Thursday night and no players showed up even though the promotions staff had promised otherwise.

It was hardly a major scandal.

But since the Marlins have lost eight games in a row, fired a popular manager and appointed a new one with zero experience at his job, let’s just say emotions are raw among the team’s fans right now.

Still, the biggest problem for the Marlins isn’t that the players didn’t show up to the charity event.

The problem is that they are not showing up for the games ... at least in terms of winning.

Marlins Manager Dan Jennings (0-5) is off to the worst start by a rookie manager since the immortal Brad Mills went 0-8 for the Houston Astros in 2010.

That’s not good company to keep.

Worse yet, the Marlins lost two starting pitchers to injury in one night as Friday’s starter, Henderson Alvarez, and Thursday’s starter, Mat Latos, were both put on the 15-day disabled list.

“It’s tough,” Jennings said. “Mat is a top-of-the-rotation guy when he is healthy. Henderson is an All-Star. ... Someone is going to get the opportunity to step up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-27

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-2, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren is set for a Saturday start against the Orioles, a team he has faced 12 times previously. In those dozen starts, he is 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA. Overall this season, Haren (4-2) leads the Marlins in wins and is second among starters in ERA (3.47). For someone who spent most of the offseason balking about joining the Marlins -- for family reasons, he wanted to stay on the West Coast -- he has done a solid job.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-4), an All-Star last year, continues to have a nightmare season. On Friday, he lasted just five innings, allowing six hits, four walks and six runs, four earned. He also made a crucial error on a bunt play that sealed his fate. Alvarez, who earlier this season spent one month on the disabled list due to a shoulder issue, was put back on the DL Friday. He has an ugly 6.45 ERA.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was in his customary eight-hole in the batting lineup on Friday, and he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He is batting .372 in that spot. In all other spots this season, he is hitting .032 (1-for-31). He also has 16 multi-hit games this season, which is in the top two among MLB shortstops.

--2B Dee Gordon, who led the majors in triples and steals as a first-time All-Star last year, appears headed to the Midsummer Classic for the second straight season. On Friday against the Orioles, he had two hits and matched his career high with four stolen bases. It also tied the franchise record set by Luis Castillo in 2000. Gordon, who is batting .386, got career hit No. 400 in the first inning.

--RHP Mat Latos, who has inflammation in his left knee, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He has been a flop this season at 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA for the Marlins, who are in last place in the NL East. “It’s tough,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Mat is a top-of-the-rotation guy when he is healthy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki