Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The identity of the Miami Marlins’ starters on Tuesday and Wednesday have yet to be revealed, but it would not be surprising if it were rookie right-hander Jose Urena followed by veteran left-hander Brad Hand.

The rotation spots became open when the Marlins announced Friday night that they were placing two of their starting pitchers -- Henderson Alvarez (shoulder) and Mat Latos (left-knee) -- on the 15-day disabled list.

The Marlins promoted two right-handers from Triple-A New Orleans to take their roster spots: Vin Mazzaro, 28, and Andre Rienzo, 26.

But those were short-term moves designed to help the bullpen.

Rienzo and Mazzaro are candidates to be sent back down on Tuesday, when Urena could be called up.

Urena is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts at New Orleans and has not pitched since Monday. He did not fare well in two appearances with the Marlins this year, compiling a 9.00 ERA in three innings, but he has been so brilliant in Triple-A that he figures to get another shot.

The Marlins could have called up their No. 1 prospect, left-hander Justin Nicolino, 23, but they have apparently decided to keep him at New Orleans, judging by the fact that he made a start on Saturday and improved to 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA.

Nicolino is 42-15 with a 2.59 ERA in the minors since turning pro in 2011. This year, he has made nine starts at New Orleans.

When asked early on Saturday about which pitchers would be considered for Tuesday and Wednesday, Marlins manager Dan Jennings didn’t mention Nicolino or Urena by name -- but he didn’t have to.

“There are a couple of guys down there that everybody knows,” Jennings said. “Those guys will be discussed. It will be an interesting discussion as to what is best for us right now.”

But because Nicolino was used on Saturday- he pitched seven innings and allowed just one run -- it seems like the Marlins have decided to wait a while longer before he makes his big-league debut.

They apparently, for now at least, want to go with Hand, who does not have impressive numbers out of the Marlins bullpen this season (5.48 ERA) but does have 31 career big-league starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-1, 3.21 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will start on Monday at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Phelps, who started this season in the bullpen, is now one of the Marlins’ top three starters along with Dan Haren and Tom Koehler. That is not a reflection of how well Phelps has pitched -- although he has been solid at 2-1 and a 3.21 ERA. No, the reason for Phelps’ elevated status on the Marlins is the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Four Marlins starting pitchers are on the disabled list: Henderson Alvarez, Jose Fernandez, Jarred Cosart and Mat Latos. That means there is a golden opportunity for Phelps, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one career appearance against the Pirates, which came last year.

--RHP Tom Koehler (3-3) made a strong start in beating the Orioles on Sunday. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, four walks and one run, lowering his ERA to 3.44. He left the game after getting into a major jam in the seventh inning with one out and the bases loaded. But Brad Hand came out of the bullpen and induced an inning-ending double play, keeping the Marlins’ four-run lead intact.

--C Jeff Mathis (broken hand) was sent to Triple-A New Orleans for a rehab assignment. Mathis has been out since April 13. Once he returns, Mathis, a backup, will likely take the roster spot of current reserve catcher Jhonatan Solano. Mathis could be back in the majors in seven to 10 days.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki had an interesting response when asked about his second-inning single on Friday, which allowed him to pass Babe Ruth for 42nd place on baseball’s career hits list. “I‘m happy, but I think it’s almost rude for me to be able to say I have as many hits as him because we’re so different,” Ichiro said after he got hit No. 2,874. “If it were home runs, then that would be something.”

--RHP Carter Capps’ six strikeouts on Monday were the most by a Marlins reliever since Kevin Slowey (June 2013). The performance was great news for Capps, who has a rocket fastball that can reach 100 mph. Capps’ career has so far been slowed by injuries. Capps, who is imposing at 6-5 and 220 pounds, turns 25 on August 7 and could be on the cusp of realizing his potential. He was the Mariners’ third-round pick in 2011 and made his big-league debut in 2012. He has been up and down from the majors to the minors and back over the past four years, compiling a 4.65 ERA in 110 innings. This year, thanks to Saturday’s game, he is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was one of the best -- if not the best -- at-bats we’ve seen all year. He fouled off quite a few 3-2 pitches and fought until he got something he could handle.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Prado, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on May 24.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki