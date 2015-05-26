Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- With three-fifths of the Marlins rotation injured, rookie right-hander Luis Urena will get the chance to make his first major league start Tuesday night against the Pirates.

Urena will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, where he has been stellar, going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts. The 23-year-old made two relief appearances for the Marlins in April and allowed three runs and four hits in three innings.

Baseball America rated Urena as the Marlins’ fourth-best prospect coming into the season.

The Marlins have lost 12 of their last 15 games and have three right-handed starters on the disabled list in Henderson Alvarez, Jarred Cosart and Mat Latos. However, manager Dan Jennings, who is 2-6 since leaving his general manager’s position to replace the fired Mike Redmond, isn’t fretting.

”We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves,“ Jennings said Monday night after a 4-2 loss in the opener of a three-game series. ”We’ve always had a next man up mindset.

“I think this is an opportunity for Urena to come up here and show what he can do. He’s definitely capable of pitching up here, he’s shown that and he’s had a very good beginning down in New Orleans.”

“So you know what?” Jennings added. “It’s his opportunity right now to step up and give us a much-needed boost.”

The Marlins have yet to announce a probable starter for the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list on May 14. If all goes well, he will likely make one minor league rehab start later this week then rejoined the rotation.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez had an MRI on his right shoulder Monday but the results were not available because of the holiday. He has been on the disabled list since May 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

--1B Michael Morse’s playing time is dwindling rapidly under new manager Dan Jennings, who moved down from the general manager’s office to replace the fired Mike Redmond on May 18. Morse did not start for a fifth straight game Monday night as the Marlins lost 4-2 at Pittsburgh. Morse was signed to a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton showed encouraging signs by going 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in both Marlins runs. He was 3-for-30 in his previous eight games and batting just .174 in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to see him relax and do the things that he’s capable of doing because he can also put a team on his back and carry us awhile.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, of RF Giancarlo Stanton, who had two hits, including his 13th home run, and drove in both runs for the Marlins Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He underwent MRI on May 25 and the Marlins are expected to get the results May 26.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He will throw a bullpen May 26 and then will likely be sent on a rehab assignment.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on May 24.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30, the start of a program that could see him rejoin the Marlins in June or July.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki