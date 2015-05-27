Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The firing of Mike Redmond and transition of Dan Jennings from the general manager’s suite to the dugout wasn’t the end of the Miami Marlins re-configuration of their coaching staff.

Tuesday, the team announced the Brett Butler was “reassigned” from his post coaching third base and was replaced by assistant hitting coach Lenny Harris -- MLB’s all-time leader in pinch-hits. Butler’s new duties on the staff are coaching baserunning and outfield from the dugout.

After Monday’s game, there were reports of confusion in regards to the team’s signs. Jennings met with team officials behind closed-doors before addressing the media Monday night. He did not elaborate on any on-field confusion between Butler and the dugout.

“That’s one of those situations where it’s an internal matter and I wouldn’t assume anything from your guys’ end other than the decision was made to best utilize him and we felt like it would be here so that he could provide us with things that he sees and we can relay,” Jennings said.

A source said Butler had been unhappy that he was not promoted to the managerial position after Redmond was fired May 17. The Marlins are 2-7 since Jennings took over.

RECORD: 18-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 5.48 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 6-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Urena made his first major league start and gave up five runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Urena had previously made two relief appearances in which he allowed three runs over three innings. His ERA rose to 9.38 after Tuesday’s start.

--RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless seventh, his third consecutive scoreless inning. Since blowing four of his first seven save chances then being removed from the closer’s role May 12, Cishek has allowed one run over his last 8 1/3 innings.

--3B Martin Prado drove in the Marlins only run Tuesday and finished 1-for-4 at the plate. He extended his season hitting streak to nine games and also has a hit in each of his last 11 games played against Pittsburgh.

--LHP Brad Hand will make his first start of the season Wednesday and is 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA over 23 innings in 2015. Hand is 4-18 with a 4.56 ERA in 31 career starts.

--1B Michael Morse was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right ring finger sprain. The team said he tried to play through the injury but was unable to swing the bat without pain. Morse flew to Miami on Tuesday to see a hand specialist.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right elbow sprain) will throw a sim game Wednesday before beginning work in extended spring training Monday. Fernandez began the season on the 60-day disabled list as he makes his return from Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) received the results of his MRI, which showed no structural damage. Alvarez, placed on the 15-day disabled list May 22, will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were able to capitalize on it. They had opportunities and took advantage. We hit some balls hard but we didn’t get them to fall with two outs.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on his team’s lack of execution on two-out hitting being the difference in Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He flew to Miami on May 26 to see a hand specialist.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He will throw off a mound May 27 and May 29 before moving to extended spring training June 1.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on May 24.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He will throw off a mound May 31 and June 1 before heading to extended spring training June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He will throw a sim game May 27 before beginning work in extended spring training June 1.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

