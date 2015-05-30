Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Dan Jennings the Miami Marlins manager was helped out Friday night by the moves made by Dan Jennings the general manager.

First baseman Justin Bour, who Jennings picked up from the Chicago Cubs for $12,000 in the minor league portion of the Triple-A Rule 5 draft in December 2013, hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a lead they’d never relinquish in a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Jennings, who was named the Marlins’ manager after Mike Redmond was fired May 17, said landing Bour -- who is hitting .361 with four homers and nine RBIs in just 61 at-bats -- was a collective organizational effort.

“We loved his bat,” Jennings said. “The reports we had on him was he’s always been a hitter. Certainly there’s power in that body. It was a tremendous job by our Double-A manager, Andy Barkett, and (director of baseball operations) Dan Noffsinger and (pro scout) Benny Latino, the three guys that identified him. Just a great effort to be able to go and get a guy off of that roster in the Rule 5 draft that’s been able to come up here and produce the way he has.”

Bour’s blast helped make a winner out of right-hander Dan Haren, whom Jennings acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers along with the $10 million Haren is owed for 2015. Jennings then convinced Haren -- who said he’d rather retire than pitch away from his family on the west coast -- to pitch for the Marlins.

Haren is now 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA despite throwing a fastball that barely measured in the mid-80s on Friday. He allowed four hits over seven innings and outdueled hard-throwing Mets right-hander Matt Harvey in helping the Marlins to just their third win in 11 games under Jennings.

“Just another tremendous outing by Dan,” Jennings said. “The professional that he is, set the tone from the beginning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-3, 3.44 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-5, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will look to produce his fourth straight strong start when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler earned his first win of the month in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings as the Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2. He has allowed just four runs (two earned) over his last four appearances (three starts) and 22 innings, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.18 to 3.44. Koehler is 1-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other opponent. He suffered through his worst start of the season the last time he opposed the Mets on April 19, when he gave up seven runs over 3 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Marlins fell, 7-6, at Citi Field.

--RHP Chad Smith was claimed off waivers by the Marlins from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins will be the third organization Smith has played for this season. He went 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and two saves in eight appearances for Nashville, the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, before the Angels purchased him from the Athletics on May 8. Smith posted a 9.72 ERA in six appearances for Salt Lake City, the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate. Smith has pitched in the majors for the Athletics and Detroit Tigers and has an 8.31 ERA in 12 appearances.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) is expected to play in rehab games for Double-A Jacksonville this weekend and could return to the Marlins’ roster as soon as Monday. Mathis, who was injured when he was hit by a foul tip on April 12, was hitless in 10 at-bats for Triple-A New Orleans earlier this week. He was also hitless in five at-bats for the Marlins before getting hurt.

--1B Justin Bour continued his torrid hitting Friday, when he hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Mets. It was the second homer in as many games for Bour, who is hitting .323 with three homers and nine RBIs in 31 at-bats over his last nine games. Overall this season, he is hitting .361 with four homers and nine RBIs in 61 at-bats.

--RHP Dan Haren enjoyed a third straight solid start Friday, when he earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in the Marlins’ 4-3 victory over the Mets. Haren has allowed just four runs over 21 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which he’s lowered his ERA from 3.70 to 3.03. He is 5-2 in 10 starts and has allowed just 53 hits and 12 walks in 62 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew coming into the game I had no margin for error. Getting a three-run lead -- I wasn’t expecting that, so I had to make it stick.” -- Marlins RHP Dan Haren, after a win over the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on May 24 and was expected to play at Double-A Jacksonville the weekend of May 29-31.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He flew to Miami on May 26 to see a hand specialist.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He is scheduled to throw off a mound May 29 before moving to extended spring training June 1.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He will throw off a mound May 31 and June 1 before heading to extended spring training June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He was scheduled to throw a simulated game in late May before beginning work in extended spring training June 1.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki