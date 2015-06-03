Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins say they believe in Steve Cishek.

Their actions speak a different story.

The Marlins sent him down to the minors after Monday’s game, the low point in a dismal season for Cishek, who saved 34 games in 2013 and 39 in 2014.

This season, though, has been a disaster for a guy with a 2.96 career ERA. This season, he has more blown saves (four) than saves (three). He has a 6.98 ERA, a 1.86 WHIP and a 1-5 record.

Cishek, who is making $6.5 million this season, lost his closer’s job after the first month of the season, but he continued to struggle in his new role as a middle reliever, and the final straw was his loss to the New York Mets on Sunday.

Marlins manager said Cishek took the news like a pro.

”He’s upbeat and positive,“ Jennings said. ”He feels like he is very close to mechanically getting ironed out to where he can help. We believe in him and who is and what he’s done.

“But this was an organizational decision. This is a results league. But, at the same time, you have to look at mechanical things and how close guys truly are.”

Cishek turns 29 on June 18, but it looks like his birthday will be celebrated in the minors, not the majors.

“Sometimes it can benefit a guy to go down to where it’s not on Sports Center every night,” Jennings said. “I don’t see this being a long-term deal. And I think he will come back as the Steve Cishek we’ve known in the past.”

To do that, his sinking fastball, which had hovered around 89 mph, will have to be back -- consistently -- in the 92-mph range, which is where he was at in the past.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-3, 3.30 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 5-2, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren is set to start Wednesday’s finale against the Chicago Cubs, who will start a tough veteran of their own, Jon Lester. Haren will want some revenge on the Cubs, who beat him in his lone appearance against them last season (0-1, 12.46 ERA). This year, Haren was expected to be the Marlins’ fifth starter, but with all the injuries, he has become their ace.

--LHP Brad Hand gave a quality effort on Tuesday, lasting six innings against the Cubs, allowing six hits, two walks and two runs. Hand, who is likely headed back to the bullpen when the Marlins get some of their injured starting pitchers back, lowered his ERA from 4.50 to 4.24.

--RHP A.J. Ramos has gone 5-for-5 in save situations since becoming the Marlins closer on May 13. He has 32 strikeouts, third most among NL relievers this season. Steve Cishek, who combined to earn 73 saves the past two years, lost his closer’s job this year, but Ramos has plugged the hole with a 1.03 ERA.

--RHP Kendry Flores, 23, was called up by the Marlins on Tuesday, taking the roster spot of deposed closer Steve Cishek. Flores, a Dominican native, had put up strong numbers in nine starts at Double-A Jacksonville (3-3, 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP). Since signing a pro contract in 2009, he has gone 34-27 with a 3.32 ERA. With the Marlins, Flores’ role will be in long relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys get in the cage and they work on using both gaps. When they can turn the field around a little bit, it opens things up for them.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (bruised left shoulder) missed his third straight start June 1. He returned to the lineup after missing three games.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training, his first time appearing in a game setting. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He is set to begin a minor league rehab stint the first weekend in June.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1, and he could make a rehab start as early as June 4.

--C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Mathis did not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on May 24 and was transferred to Double-A Jacksonville on May 30.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He flew to Miami on May 26 to see a hand specialist.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki