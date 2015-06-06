Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- It has only been three starts, but Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler has thrived at Coors Field. He held the Rockies to eight hits and one run in seven innings with one walk and six strikeouts in Miami’s 6-2 win.

Koehler left the bases loaded in the seventh when he got Charlie Blackmon to ground out with the Marlins ahead 6-1. Marlins manager Dan Jennings said he didn’t consider bringing in a left-handed reliever to pitch to the left-handed hitting Blackmon.

“We were going to let him go one more hitter just to see,” Jennings said. “Sometimes you have to test their limits. And knowing the way he is made, if you want guys to crawl over a certain threshold, you got to give them that opportunity to do it and he’s earned that here.”

Koehler has pitched exactly seven innings in all four of his career starts against the Rockies and is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in those games with three walks and 22 strikeouts in 28 innings. At Coors Field, Koehler is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three starts with one walk and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.

“I’ve just been fortunate the times I’ve pitched here to have really good fastball command,” he said. “For me, when I have fastball command, I kind of work off that and everything else kind of plays up a little bit better. That’s got a lot to do with it.”

Asked whether he would like to make half his starts at Coors Field, Koehler said, “I’ve only pitched here three times. I don’t know what 16 (in a season) would do to me. I don’t know. I’ll cross that bridge if we ever get to it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-3, 3.50 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 1-0, 0.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to throw 85-90 pitches Monday for Triple-A New Orleans in what could be his last game before being activated. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 23. In nine starts, Latos is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) will throw about 60 pitches Saturday for high Class A Jupiter in his first official rehab game since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Fernandez pitched Monday in an extended spring training game.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw up to 75 pitches Saturday in an extended spring training game. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 retroactive to May 14.

--C Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. In nine rehab games between Triple-A New Orleans and Double-A Jacksonville, Mathis went 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday afternoon, following Friday night’s game that lasted 2 hours, 43 minutes and had a rain delay of 1:55.

--C Jhonatan Solano was designated for assignment, losing his spot on the Marlins’ 25-man roster as the backup catcher when Jeff Mathis was reinstated from the disabled list. In seven games, Solano went 1-for-20 (.050) with one double and two RBI.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 18th home run, a 478-foot shot to left-center that was the longest at Coors Field this year. It was one foot longer than the 477-foot blast by Joc Pederson of the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Ten of Stanton’s past 16 hits have been homers. He has hit a homer in three consecutive games and has an RBI in eight straight games against the Rockies, the longest active streak in the majors against one opponent.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training, his first time appearing in a game setting. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He is set to begin a minor league rehab stint the first weekend in June.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1, and he could make a rehab start as early as June 4.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He flew to Miami on May 26 to see a hand specialist.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki