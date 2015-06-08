Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Miami Marlins open a three-game series Monday at Toronto, meeting the Blue Jays for the first time since June 2012 and first time since the teams engineered a blockbuster trade.

On Nov. 19, 2012, the Marlins acquired right-handed pitchers Henderson Alvarez, Anthony DeSlafani, shortstop Yunel Escobar, catcher Jeff Mathis, outfielder Jake Marisnick and left-handed pitcher Justin Nicolino from the Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Emilio Bonifacio, catcher John Buck, left-handed pitcher Mark Buehrle, right-handed pitcher Josh Johnson, shortstop Jose Reyes and cash.

The Marlins lost 90 games and finished last in the National League East in 2011. The signings of Buehrle, Reyes and Johnson were supposed to vault them into contention. Instead, the Marlins lost 93 games in 2012 and again finished last and pulled off this mammoth deal with Toronto.

The Marlins signed Buerhle (four years/$58 million) and Reyes (six years/ $106 million) to large contracts as free agents with the Marlins but each spent just one year with the team. The Marlins’ organization was heavily criticized for the deal, which stunned their fan base because it was such a radical swerve in direction and was seen as a way to dump two large salaries.

”I think now when people judge it fairly, you go, ‘That was a good baseball trade for both teams,’ “Marlins manager Dan Jennings said before the Marlins 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Rockies. ”It was a reset for the Marlins, and it gave Toronto some experienced guys and they were in the go-for-it mode.

”Buehrle has been very productive over there. Reyes has been very productive over there. You look at what we were able to bring back and what Adeiny has meant to us. Marisnick turns into (pitcher Jarred) Cosart (in a July 2014 trade with Houston). We got Mathis in that deal. Niccolino’s been the pitcher of the year in the last two leagues he’s pitched in. And Desclafini turned into (pitcher Mat) Latos (in a December 2014 trade with Cincinnati).

“So I think if people judge it fairly, it was a good baseball trade for both teams that probably was unfairly and overly scrutinized at the time because it appeared the Marlins were throwing in the towel. When in truthfulness, we were hitting a reset button from the chemistry standpoint that was not good.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 1-1, 4.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-3, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-4. It was his league-leading 13th game with three or more hits and raised his major league leading average to .372. Gordon also leads the majors with 87 hits. The Marlins’ franchise record for batting average before the All-Star break is .369 by Luis Castillo in 2000 when he had 96 hits in 260 at-bats. The Marlins’ record for most hits before the All-Star break is 117 done twice. Juan Pierre did it in 95 games in 2003, and Hanley Ramirez did it in 86 games in 2007.

--RHP Jose Urena made his third start and fifth appearance in the big leagues and came away with his first win in the big leagues. He allowed three hits and one run in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Urena threw 82 pitches, 48 strikes. Manager Dan Jennings said he considered sending Urena to the mound for the seventh with the Marlins ahead 2-1 but decided against it. Jennings said, “No way were we going to let that kid lose that game after pitching that quality of an outing in this ballpark and knowing we had a fresh bullpen certainly at the back end.”

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th that gave Miami its 3-2 victory. It was his third homer of the season and first since April 25 against Washington and the ninth of his career. Three homers on the season also ties the career-high Hechavarria set in 2013.

--CF Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with a first-inning single that extended his hitting streak to eight games. During that span, Ozuna has gone 12-for-31(.387). He has also hit safely his 11 career games against the Rockies, going 20-for-45 (.444) in that stretch with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Jose Fernandez made his first rehab start Saturday since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Pitching for high Class A Jupiter, Fernandez allowed eight hits and five runs in three innings with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 54 pitches, 39 strikes, touched 99 mph and got his strikeouts on 97 mph fastballs. Manager Dan Jennings said Fernandez’s next rehab start will also come for Jupiter later this week and downplayed his pitching line Saturday, saying what matters at this point is that he is healthy, continuing his comeback and building his pitch count.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) gave up six hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings Saturday with three walks and five strikeouts while throwing 81 pitches in an extended spring training game. Manager Dan Jennings said Cosart, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 19 retroactive to May 14, will make a rehab start later this week for Triple-A New Orleans. Jennings said, “In Jarred’s case, he’s just building back some of the arm strength from the downtime he had due to vertigo. Right now, it’s more about the work. When he goes to the next level, then you can put a little bit more emphasis on the results. But it’s a mental approach as well. Getting the mental part ready, making pitches, executing. In Jarred’s case, he’s just building back some of the arm strength from the downtime he had due to vertigo,” Jennings said before Sunday’s series finale against Colorado. “Right now, it’s more important about the work. When he goes to the next level, then you can put a little bit more emphasis on the results. But it’s a mental approach as well. Getting the mental part ready, making pitches, executing pitches that he’ll have to do when he gets to the highest level.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right off the bat, I knew it was gone.” -- Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who hit the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th that gave Miami its 3-2 victory on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training, his first time appearing in a game setting. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He is set to begin a minor league rehab stint the first weekend in June.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1, and he could make a rehab start as early as June 4.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He flew to Miami on May 26 to see a hand specialist.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki