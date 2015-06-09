Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Only 17, left-handed-hitting Josh Naylor draws comparisons to Prince Fielder.

It is not only because of his body size -- 6-foot-1, 225 pounds -- but because he hits home runs a long away.

Naylor, from the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Ontario, won a home run hitting contest at Marlins Park in Miami as a 15-year-old and hit one ball that was estimated to have traveled at 457 feet. It was with an aluminum bat, but he also hit one more than 400 feet with a wood bat.

The Marlins were impressed enough to take him with the 12th pick overall in Monday’s draft.

“There’s some Prince Fielder in this guy,” Marlins vice president of scouting Stan Meek said. “He’s got that kind of bat speed, and he’s got that kind of raw power, which is unique.”

Marlins scouts have seen Naylor play left field competently, but the club sees him ultimately playing first base.

“The body’s not great.” Meek said, “but this guy is a good athlete in that body. He moves around well; he actually runs pretty well for his size. He’s exceptional around the bag at first, and he’s got a plus arm throwing. He’s just a guy that jumped out at us, and we’re happy to have him on our side.”

He also has a hit against Toronto Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey to his credit this year in an exhibition game.

“We figured if he can hit a knuckleball, he can hit anything,” Meek said. “We just felt this was a guy that had exceptional power.”

Naylor eventually could be a teammate with Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

“Being in a lineup with him would be an unbelievable honor -- to be with an All-Star on and off the field and just learn what he does every day,” Naylor said.

With their other pick of the first night of the draft, the Marlins took Arizona State left-hander Brett Lilek in the second round, 50th overall.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-2, 3.18 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren makes his 12th start of the season Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Haren has had more success at home, where he is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA, than on the road, where he is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA. He allowed six hits, two walks and three runs last Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Cubs in Miami. He is 8-3 with a 4.99 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against Toronto.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Morris is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings this season.

--LHP Adam Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans after RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list. In 10 starts at New Orleans, Conley was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA. His first appearance will be his major league debut.

--CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games by going 2-for-4 with a run batted in Monday in the Marlins’ 11-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He is batting .400 (14-for-35) with four doubles and seven RBIs during the streak.

--OF Josh Naylor, a 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, was selected by the Marlins with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the draft Monday. Naylor draws comparisons to 1B Prince Fielder because of his size (6-1, 225) and the length of his home runs. The left-handed hitter can play left field but projects as a first baseman. “There’s some Prince Fielder in this guy,” Marlins vice president of scouting Stan Meek said. “He’s got that kind of bat speed, and he’s got that kind of raw power, which is unique.”

--LHP Brett Lilek of Arizona State went to the Marlins in the second round with the 50th pick overall. He fills Miami’s need for a pitcher who could move quickly through the system. “We tend to get a lot of high school kids,” vice president of scouting Stan Meek said. “We felt college pitching was something we needed to address, and this guy really fit for us here. His stuff will work in the big leagues pretty quick, hopefully.”

--RHP Mat Latos began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits and five walks. He struck out four. Latos landed on the disabled list in late May due to left knee inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough hole to get out of. Brad (Hand) centered a lot of fastballs, and it’s a good fastball-hitting club. They jumped on him. We created a tough hole for us to dig out. ... Luckily it’s game one of the series and we’ve got two more to play. Hopefully we will bounce back from that.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, after Hand gave up six first-inning run in the Marlins’ 11-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

LHP Adam Conley

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki