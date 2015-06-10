Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- In his first 27 appearances this season, right-hander A.J. Ramos had not allowed a home run while earning seven saves.

He had allowed 14 hits in 28 1/3 innings and had a 0.95 earned-run average.

But his 28th appearance was a rude awakening. First, he allowed a leadoff single to right by Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson. He struck out right fielder Jose Bautista. Next came designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who had missed the two previous games with a left shoulder sore enough that he took a cortisone shot in it Saturday.

Encarnacion came up anticipating a fastball early in the count. He got one on the first pitch and clubbed it over the fence in center field to give Toronto a 4-3 victory.

“He actually made a nice pitch that was hit out of the ballpark,” manager Dan Jennings said. “It was just a good piece of hitting, the ball was down and away.”

“It was still a little too far up for these guys,” Ramos said. “In this park, guys can really hit. I should’ve been a little bit lower. He did what he does and he hit it out of the ballpark.”

“A.J.’s been great,” said right-hander Dan Haren, who stood to win the game if Ramos had converted the save opportunity. “He’s been one of the best relievers in the National League. I don’t think he’s given up a home run all year if not probably longer. He’s been great. I just gave him a pat on the back. He’s got to bounce back. It happens to everybody. The guy’s been money. Lock down for us all year.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-3, 3.72 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Scott Copeland, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his 13th appearance and 12th start of the season Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits and one run in seven innings to earn the win at Colorado last Friday. This will be his first appearance against the Blue Jays. In nine interleague starts, he is 4-2 with a 5.01 earned-run average and has allowed 54 hits in 50 1/3 innings.

--OF Marcell Ozuna singled in the first inning and was 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his season-high hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) with seven RBIs on the streak.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs in the 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday. He has three home runs in the first two games of the three-game series and has 21 for the season. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 16th of his career. “I think his swing right now, and where he is with his balance, and letting the ball travel, he looks good and he’s so strong,” manager Dan Jennings said. “The ability to let the ball travel is huge for him. Right now, he’s locked in and that can be a good thing because he can do a lot of damage when he gets like that.”

--OF Christian Yelich hit his third home run of the season in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has recorded hits in 14 of his past 16 games dating to May 23.

--RHP Dan Haren held the Blue Jays to three hits, no walks and two runs while striking out seven in seven innings Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision in the 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. It is the third time this season that he has pitched at least seven innings without allowing a walk. “Here and Coors Field, those are places where you really can’t walk guys because the ball can leave the ball park so quickly,” Haren said. “It’s a fine line I have to walk when I‘m pitching. I executed really good. It’s definitely one of the best lineups in baseball.” “He’s an artist out there,” manager Dan Jennings said. “You watch him pitch, he moves the ball in and out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys are hitting really good and today they bested me. In this game, if you throw, you’ve got to be perfect. Today I wasn’t perfect and that’s what happens. I was excited to face these guys because they’re hot.” -- RHP A.J. Ramos, who blew a save opportunity Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

LHP Adam Conley

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki