Miami Marlins - TeamReport

TORONTO -- The Miami Marlins had success when visited Toronto in the past.

They were 10-2 at Rogers Centre in their previous visits for interleague series.

On those occasions, they didn’t meet a team as hot as the current Blue Jays.

The Marlins were swept in the three-game series by the Blue Jays, who extended their winning streak to eight games on Wednesday with a 7-2 victory.

“Obviously we ran into a very hot Blue Jays team,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “They can swing the bats. They’re as good a hitting club as we’ve faced to this point. When we made mistakes, they made us pay. They punish the ball. They hunt the fastball and when you make a mistake with it, they’re swinging. They’re hot, let’s face it. Eight straight, they’re playing very well.”

“Obviously they’re swinging the bats well,” said Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis, a former Blue Jay. “You’ve got to be on your A game when you run up against that lineup. They’re clicking on all cylinders right now. We just couldn’t get the job done today.”

It was a tough day for starter Tom Koehler. The right-hander allowed three homers to the Blue Jays, ending a string of 36 1/3 innings without allowing one.

”They’re swinging it real well right now,“ Koehler said. ”They’re a real quality lineup and they’re one you’ve really got to minimize the mistakes against and unfortunately today, early on, I struggled with my fastball command and I left a couple of pitches up in the zone and they punished them pretty good.

“I didn’t keep it in the ballpark today. It’s tough to win a game when you give up three homers, no matter who you’re facing.”

Mathis said: “You’ve got to put this behind you and get back to winning series.”

The Marlins get that chance Thursday when they open a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

RECORD: 24-36

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 2-0, 1.45 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-3, 4.68 ERA)

--RHP David Phelps will make his 13th appearance and 11th start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. He is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA at home. He has faced the Rockies once this season when he took the loss after allowing 11 hits -- including two home runs -- and nine runs in 3 2/3 innings. In two career starts against Colorado he is 0-1 with a 10.24 ERA.

--CF Marcell Ozuna hit a homer in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 games. The homer against LHP Brett Cecil was his fourth of the season. He is batting .372 (16-for-43) in the 11 games.

--3B Martin Prado was 0-for-4 in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to snap his season-best 11-game hit streak. He batted .326 (15-for-46) over the 11 games.

--RHP Tom Koehler had his streak of 36 1/3 innings without allowing a home run stopped in the fourth inning of the 7-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday when he allowed two in the fourth inning. He allowed three home runs in 6 2/3 innings. “I struggled with my fastball command and I left a couple of pitches up in the zone and they punished them pretty good,” Koehler said. “I didn’t keep it in the ballpark today. It’s tough to win a game when you give up three homers, no matter who you’re facing.” He has allowed 10 home runs this season.

--LHP Adam Conley pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Wednesday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans Monday when RHP Bryan Morris (lower back sprain) was put on the 15-day disabled list. In 10 starts with New Orleans, Conley was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you ask a major league hitter, they hate facing guys they haven’t seen. We hit some balls hard that were at people, but just not enough, and we couldn’t bunch the hits together. Our inability to do that today really didn’t give us a chance to put crooked numbers on the board, and you need to do that against a team like this.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on Toronto RHP Scott Copeland after a loss Wednesday.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

LHP Adam Conley

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki