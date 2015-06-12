Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins must enjoy shocking people.

Less than one month after firing manager Mike Redmond and replacing him with Dan Jennings -- who had never coached above the high school level -- the Marlins announced this week what became perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2015 draft.

Miami selected Canadian high school first baseman Josh Naylor with the No. 12 overall pick.

Naylor, ranked No. 61 by Baseball America, is a lefty hitter with plus-plus raw power, and that is the tool that sold the Marlins.

“There is some Prince Fielder in this guy,” Marlins director of player scouting Stan Meek said of Naylor, who turns 18 this month. “He has that kind of bat speed and power.”

Naylor, who has a scholarship to Texas Tech, has a thick built and is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

”The body is not great,“ Meek said. ”But he is a good athlete in that body. He runs well for his size and has some agility. He is exceptional around the bag, and he has a strong arm.

“He can play left field, but his primary position is first.”

The last time the Marlins took a high school hitter with their first pick was left fielder Christian Yelich in 2010, and that has worked out well so far.

However, of the Marlins’ first picks since they hit it big with right-hander Jose Fernandez in 2011, they have already traded away left-hander Andrew Heaney (2012) and third baseman Colin Moran (2013).

Naylor, though, is a player the Marlins have seen more than any high school player Meek can remember scouting.

That’s because Naylor has been playing with the Canadian Junior National Team, and he once hit a 440-foot home run at Marlins Park -- and he was only 15 years old at the time.

“It was kind of incredible,” Meek said of the blast Naylor hit during a home-run-hitting contest. “His power in unaffected by the size of our park -- he can hit upper-deck home runs here.”

Meek, who has scouted Naylor for about four years, said he has also seen Naylor hit against pro pitching, including knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

“He got a hit off of Dickey,” Meek said. “We figured if he could hit that, he could hit anything.”

How long it will take Naylor to get to the majors will be determined by his bat, Meek said. If he hits, he will move up the chain.

Meek said the Marlins considered taking a college pitcher with the selection. But Naylor, who has patterned his game after David Ortiz on offense and Mark Teixeira on defense, was too good a prospect to pass up.

“He jumped out at us,” Meek said. “We’re happy to have him on our side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-7, 6.16 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 0-2, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Urena, a rookie who had brilliant numbers in Triple-A, will make his sixth appearance and his fourth start in the majors on Friday against the Rockies. So far, Urena, who is 0-2 with a 5.49 ERA, has not seen much success. However, the 23-year-old Dominican has been much better the past two starts, going six innings each time and allowing three runs and one run, respectively. Urena has allowed just seven hits and no homers in those 12 innings, striking out eight. However, he allowed five walks in that span, a number he has to improve if he is to stay in the rotation. For now, given the lack of quality options, the Marlins are intrigued enough by Urena to give him some more run. Another issue with Urena is that he has been good against lefty hitters (.214 batting average) but has struggled with righty hitters (.319 batting average, .833 OPS). If the Marlins coaching staff can help Urena make the necessary adjustments, Urena could stick around for a while.

--RHP David Phelps (3-3) earned the win on Thursday against Colorado, pitching a career-high eight innings, allowing four hits, one walk and no runs. He struck out six. He threw 111 pitches and 75 of them were strikes. Ironically, in his previous outing, he went just 3 2/3 innings and gave up a career-high nine runs against this same Colorado team.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee) will be activated off the disabled list and start Saturday’s game. He will take the rotation spot of LHP Brad Hand, who goes to the bullpen. Latos is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA, which is inconsistent with his career resume. He had a sub-3.50 ERA in his five previous seasons. However, Latos, although only 27 years old, appears to be “an old 27”, meaning that his body is starting to break down after seven years in the big leagues. He missed half the season last year -- he made just 16 starts -- and he has been banged up again this year. Latos’ $9.4 million contract expires this season, and he is a prime candidate to get dumped unless he turns things around quickly. The Marlins are not a patient team, and it’s a safe bet the front office would love to shed his salary and his questionable attitude if they can only find a team willing to take him.

--LHP Adam Conley was sent down to the minors after Thursday’s game. Conley made his major league debut on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning at Toronto. But the Marlins are trying to make a push in the standings and wanted to go with more experienced pitchers.

--LHP Brad Hand has lost his spot in the rotation and is back in the bullpen. The Marlins keep waiting for Hand, 25, to develop -- but it has not happened. This is his fifth year with at least some big-league experience, and he is 6-20 with a 4.62 ERA. The next stop for Hand may be back in the minors because his career numbers as a reliever (4.39 ERA) are just as mediocre as his starter stats (4.69 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll take zero runs (allowed) any day, no matter how many innings it is.” -- Marlins RHP David Phelps, after a win over Colorado on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8 and is expected to be activated and start June 13.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6 but began a rehab stint with Triple-A New Orleans on June 11.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Kendry Flores

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki