Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are giving Steve Cishek another chance.

Cishek, the Marlins’ closer the past couple of years, was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville after Friday’s 5-1 win over Colorado.

He had 34 and 39 saves the past two years but got off to a terrible start this year, losing his job as the closer.

Cishek, who is 1-5 with a 6.98 ERA this season with the Marlins, was demoted to the minors on June 1. But it’s obvious now that the Marlins have yet to give up on Cishek. They worked with him in Jacksonville, and the results -- apparently -- were good.

”From our reports, he worked on what he needed to get corrected,“ Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. ”He’s such a pro. He didn’t complain. He didn’t whine. He went down there with the right mind-set.

“We took him out of the spotlight, and he responded like a true pro. This team needs Cishek to do what he is capable of doing.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-0, 4.12 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-4, 6.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will start Saturday’s game against the Rockies. Latos, who takes the rotation spot of LHP Brad Hand, is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA, which is inconsistent with his career resume. He had a sub-3.50 ERA in his five previous seasons.

--RHP Jose Urena, a rookie, earned his first big-league win, leading the Miami Marlins past the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Friday night. Urena (1-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, no walks and one run. After a slow start this season, Urena has allowed just five runs over his past 18 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.44. The only blemish for Urena on Friday came on a seventh-inning home run by left fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

--INF Derek Dietrich was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and went 0-for-1, striking out looking as a pinch hitter. Dietrich, 25, was batting .260 in Triple A with 13 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 27 RBI in 56 games. Dietrich has some pop in his bat but has been error-prone in the majors. His main position is second base, but he will be used as pinch hitter and a reserve infielder. Dietrich, who was Tampa Bay’s second-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2010, has started 99 big-league games, making 12 errors and hitting .220 with 16 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 40 RBI.

--RHP Steve Cishek was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville. Cishek, who had 34 and 39 saves the past two years, got off to a terrible start this year, lost his job as the closer and then was demoted to the minors on June 1. He is 1-5 with a 6.98 ERA this season with the Marlins.

--RHP Andre Rienzo was sent to the minors after Friday’s game. Rienzo, a 26-year-old native of Brazil, did fairly well in his brief stay in the majors -- a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He is a depth reliever and could be called back should the Marlins need him.

--RHP Kendry Flores was sent to the minors after Friday’s game. Flores, a 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, did well in his brief stay in the majors - a 0.00 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. He is a depth reliever and could be called back should the Marlins need him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great feeling. It’s what every pitcher goes out there to accomplish. It’s great when you hear the crowd cheering for you.” -- Marlins RHP Jose Urena, on his first MLB win on Friday vs. Colorado.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8 and is expected to be activated and start June 13.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 11.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki