Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Maybe things are starting to turn in a positive direction for the Miami Marlins.

This weekend’s series against the Rockies was huge. Miami took three out of four games from Colorado, and -- as badly as the Marlins have played for most of this season -- they are still in the NL East race, just seven games out.

The Washington Nationals are supposed to be the class of the division, but they have not played well on a consistent basis and are in second place, behind the Mets.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are starting to get their pitching straightened out. Mat Latos, David Phelps and Jose Urena all had break-through starts this weekend, and Dan Haren has been the team’s most consistent pitcher all season.

The fifth starter is Tom Koehler, who pitches on Monday when the New York Yankees visit. Koehler, a native of New York, has never faced the Yankees. If he has a big game against his hometown team, he could stay in the rotation. If he gets hit hard, Koehler (4-4, 4.00 ERA) could be in the bullpen by Sunday, when Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is due to return.

In addition, ace Jose Fernandez is expected to return next month, with July 9 the target date.

Similar to the rotation, the bullpen has been better lately, ever since A.J. Ramos was made the closer. Carter Capps has been a find with his 100 mph fastball in a set-up role. Former closer Steve Cishek was sent to the minors for 12 days. He pitched five scoreless innings in Double A, walking none and striking out four.

If Cishek has truly cured his problems, which started this spring with a drop in velocity, then he would be valuable.

Offensively, the Marlins are riding their two likely All-Stars -- speedy lead-off man Dee Gordon and powerful clean-up guy Giancarlo Stanton.

Christian Yelich has shown a spark hitting in the three-hole, and now the Marlins are holding their collective breath, hoping that Martin Prado’s shoulder injury is just a minor issue -- he was hurt on Sunday while running out a ground ball, colliding with first baseman Ben Paulsen.

Overall, there is finally a positive buzz in the air for the Marlins, who had their top draft pick, 17-year-old Canadian Josh Naylor, in their stadium this weekend, hitting five upper-deck bombs during Saturday’s batting practice.

Naylor is something to look forward to in the future.

In the meantime, the Marlins have the New York Yankees coming to town on Monday and Tuesday, and that will draw huge crowds for various reasons.

First, the Yankees are an international brand, and that’s especially true in Miami, a city that is home to thousands of transplanted New Yorkers as well as natives of Latin America who knew about the Bronx Bombers before they learned much of anything else about the USA.

This will be the Yankees’ first visit to South Florida in six years and their initial games at Marlins Park.

There is also this: The Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez, who played his high school ball in Miami at Westminster Christian, is going to be at Marlins Park for the first time. He is chasing 3,000 hits and how he is received by the fans at Marlins Park will be fascinating.

He is a hometown hero of sorts, but he is also coming in as an opponent and as a player who has confessed previously to using steroids, leaving to question what about ARod is real and what is fraudulent.

Marlins president David Samson said -- in essence -- that his organization is ready for the circus to come to town.

”It’s not for me to judge,“ Samson told The Miami Herald in a story about ARod. ”If fans want to cheer, they should cheer. If they want to boo, they should boo.

“They should just be here in the park to do one or the other.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahira Tanaka, 4-1, 2.48 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-4, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his 13th start of the season, and he has been perfectly mediocre so far -- 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA. This start will be special, though, because Koehler is a native of New York, and he has never previously faced the Yankees. This will also be the Yankees’ first visit to South Florida in six years. In fact, the last time the Yankees were here, Marlins Park had not yet been built.

--RHP Dan Haren (6-3) took a loss on Sunday against Colorado, allowing just three hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. Unfortunately for Haren, he has been vulnerable to the long ball, giving up 13 homers in 13 starts this season. Haren’s ERA went up 10 points to 3.22, but he has still been Miami’s most consistent starter this year.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton is putting up impressive numbers, including home run No. 23 on Saturday. He is the first major-leaguer to hit 23 homers in a 53-game span since Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder in 2007.

--RF Steve Cishek pitched on Sunday for the first time since he was sent to the minors for 12 days. Cishek, who had not pitched in the majors since May 31, did well, getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam with only one inherited runner scoring. Cishek faced the heart of the Rockies’ lineup -- D.J. LeMahieu, Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez. He got LeMahieu on an RBI groundout, walked Tulowitzki and struck out Gonzalez on four pitches for one of Cishek’s finest moments of a disappointing season.

--3B Martin Prado left Sunday’s game in the first inning when he tumbled while running to first. Prado was listed as day to day with a sprained right shoulder. But if that prognosis turns out to be overly optimistic, it figures to be a blow to the Marlins, who don’t have a ready-made replacement for Prado at third base. Donovan Solano and Derek Dietrich would be the guys the Marlins would consider at third, but they are backups for a reason. Prado is no All-Star, but he is hitting .272 and is a solid and veteran presence on this team, batting second in the lineup.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will be moved up from Class-A Jupiter to Triple-A New Orleans when he makes his next rehab start on Wednesday. Fernandez is expected to return to the team in early July. A potential target date is July 9, when the Marlins return home from a road trip to face the Reds.

--1B Josh Naylor, drafted in the first round on Monday, took batting practice with the team on Saturday and hit five balls into the upper deck. Naylor is not allowed to sign a pro contract until after he graduates high school on June 25. He turns 18 on June 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dan labored through that first inning. But then he pitched five scoreless innings and gave us a chance to win. He’s a true professional.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Dan Haren after a loss to Colorado on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He threw off a mound May 31 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 8 and is expected to be activated and start June 13.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 11.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki