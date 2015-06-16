Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez, an All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2013, announced on Monday that he will make his return to the majors on July 2 in a home game against the San Francisco Giants.

Fernandez has been out since May 12, 2014, due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

“I feel ready to pitch in the major leagues,” Fernandez said. “Everything feels normal.”

Assuming he returns anywhere close to the Fernandez of old, this is great news for the Marlins.

Beyond Fernandez, the Marlins are also expecting the imminent return of another starting pitcher, right-hander Jarred Cosart, who could be back as soon as Sunday.

That means the Marlins will eventually have to subtract two starters from their current rotation of Dan Haren, Mat Latos, David Phelps, Jose Urena and Tom Koehler.

Barring injuries, Haren is the safest bet to stay in the rotation.

Urena, because he is a rookie, would be the easiest pitcher to remove from the rotation -- the Marlins can merely send him back down to Triple-A.

But, other than Haren, it really is going to come down to how each pitcher is faring whenever a decision needs to be made.

The Marlins have one other injured starting pitcher, 2014 All-Star Henderson Alvarez, who has shoulder inflammation.

However, rumors persist that his injury is more serious than the Marlins are saying, and it remains possible that Alvarez will be out quite a while longer if not for the rest of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-1, 4.13 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 3-3, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps, a former Yankees pitcher, will face his former team for the first time in his career on Tuesday night. Phelps is coming off a stellar performance last Thursday against Colorado, going a career-high eight innings and allowing four hits, one walk and no runs. He threw 111 pitches and 75 of them were strikes. Now he is hoping to have that type of outing against his former team.

--RHP Tom Koehler (5-4), a native of the Bronx, New York, earned the win on Monday in his first time facing the Yankees. He lasted seven innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and one run. It was a huge performance by Koehler, who had been in danger of being dropped out of the rotation when injured starters Jarred Cosart and Jose Fernandez return from the disabled list in the next couple of weeks. But after this, Koehler will be hard to move.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) sat out on Monday after getting hurt running the bases on Sunday. Prado, who was replaced at third by Derek Dietrich, is likely out until at least Friday.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3. Earlier in the day, he was named the NL’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .520 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.

--RHP Jose Fernandez, an All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2013, announced on Monday that he will make his return to the majors on July 2 in a home game against the San Francisco Giants. Fernandez has been out since May 12, 2014 due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

--3B Derek Dietrich, starting his first game of the season, hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night at Marlins Park. Dietrich, who was promoted from Triple-A on Friday to serve as a utility infielder, started at third base in place of the injured Martin Prado. Dietrich doubled and scored Miami’s first run and then pulled his home run to right on a 2-0 pitch.

--CF Ichiro Suzuki got the start and went 2-for-4 Monday. He faced fellow Japan native Masahiro Tanaka for the first time in his career and went 2-for-3 in those at-bats. The matchup between Suzuki, 41, and Tanaka, 26, was of huge interest in Japan, where both are national heroes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought that since this was a different Yankees team than the one I grew up watching that the adrenaline and the nerves wouldn’t be there - but they were.” - Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler, a Bronx native who pitched against the Yankees for the first time in his career on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) sat out on June 15 after getting hurt running the bases on June 14. He is likely out until at least June 19.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 6. He plans to make his return to the majors on July 2 in a home game against the San Francisco Giants.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on June 11.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki