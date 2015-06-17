Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- After an injury-plagued stretch, the Miami Marlins’ pitching staff is on the road to recovery.

The Marlins completed a 5-1 homestand with an easy win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. During the homestand, Miami allowed a total of nine runs.

A week ago, the Marlins had four starting pitchers on the disabled list.

Since then, one returned -- Mat Latos. Another starter, Jarred Cosart, is due back soon, possibly Sunday. And Jose Fernandez announced that he will return from Tommy John surgery on July 2.

But with the Marlins starters suddenly going so well, who gets removed from the rotation?

Rookie Jose Urena would be a prime candidate if he stumbles against the Yankees on Wednesday. However, if he turns in another strong performance, that will be tough to do.

Veteran Dan Haren is not going to the bullpen; he has been the team’s most consistent starter.

The other options are Latos, David Phelps and Tom Koehler. The Marlins have wanted to try Koehler in the bullpen, so maybe this is their chance ... even though he was brilliant as a starter Monday.

Maybe a trade will be forthcoming. The Marlins have always been money-conscious, and they potentially could deal Haren and/or Latos, shedding substantial salary.

Haren and Latos won’t be tough to deal, if the Marlins go that route. Both have contracts that expire after this season.

Latos, 27, is making $9.4 million this season.

Haren, who turns 35 in September, is making $10 million.

The Marlins probably would have to trade Haren to a West Coast team, which is his preference, due to family reasons.

Due to Haren’s age, Latos’ overall poor performance and the fact that neither is signed past this season, the Marlins won’t get much in return. But perhaps they can shed some salary, get a couple of prospects and clear the way for the returns of Cosart and Fernandez.

A lot will depend on Urena’s performance Wednesday.

“We felt like coming into the season we had a rotation with some depth,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “It’s going to make for some interesting conversations on plane rides (with Marlins executives) over the next few nights.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-2, 4.44 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 7-3, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Urena will start against New York at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. The rookie will be pitching for his job because veteran RHP Jarred Cosart is set to come off the disabled list soon, possibly Sunday. Urena was outstanding in his most recent start Friday, earning his first big-league win by allowing six hits, no walks and just one run 6 2/3 innings. If Urena pitches poorly against the Yankees, he likely will be sent down to the minors in what would be the easiest of decisions. But if he pitches well, it gives the Marlins a good problem to have: too many viable candidates for a five-man rotation.

--RHP David Phelps, a former Yankees pitcher, faced his former team for the first time in his career Tuesday night and got the win. Phelps went seven innings and allowed just six hits, two walks and two runs. He was coming off a stellar performance last Thursday against Colorado, when he threw a career-high eight innings and allowed four hits, one walk and no runs. Thanks to the consecutive stellar outings, his ERA is down to 3.96.

--RHP Tom Koehler, a native New Yorker who beat the Yankees on Monday, reversed a trend. Going into the game, he had a 1.50 ERA in the first three innings and a 7.14 ERA after that. On Monday, he held the Yanks scoreless from the fourth through the seventh.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Yankees on Tuesday. He leads the majors with 24 homers and 62 RBIs. Stanton showed his massive power on the blast, taking the pitch to the opposite field.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his second rehab start for Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He could be back in the Marlins’ rotation by Sunday.

--1B Michael Morse, who took batting practice last weekend, is set to begin a rehab assignment this week. He has been out since late May due to a right ring finger sprain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think I’ve done that yet in the league -- eight in the first (inning). We know what (Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi) has, but I don’t think that was a factor in how it went down.” -- RF Giancarlo Stanton, after the Marlins routed Eovaldi and the Yankees 12-2 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) left the June 14 game, and he did not play June 15-16. He is likely out until at least June 19.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6 and June 12. He plans to make his return to the majors July 2.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He might start for the Marlins as soon as June 21.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He is set to begin a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki