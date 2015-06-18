Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- One play did not necessarily cost the Miami Marlins a win but it did not help.

Perhaps the most decisive play of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees came with one out in the top of the eighth inning.

At that point, the Marlins were done taking mostly fruitless swings against right-hander Michael Pineda. They had runners at the corners and were facing Dellin Betances.

On a 0-1 pitch, speedy second baseman Dee Gordon hit a high ground ball to first baseman Garrett Jones. Jones hesitated for about a second and then rushed a high throw to catcher Brian McCann.

As that was unfolding, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria also hesitated for a second before breaking for home. He slid and appeared to get his foot under the tag attempt and score the tying run.

At least that is what happened initially when plate umpire Dale Scott made the safe signal. Then the play was challenged by the Yankees and nearly three minutes later, the Marlins had not scored the tying run.

“In truthfulness, I thought I was safe,” Hechavarria said through an interpreter. “I slid outside of the plate. I thought my foot got in there. After the replay I was called out but I really thought I was safe.”

Would that have play changed the outcome for the Marlins? It’s possible but the only thing Hechavarria believes is that after looking at the replay he was still safe.

“After that play happened, I went in and looked at the replay,” Hechavarria said. “What I saw I believed I was safe but the outcome was I was out.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos 2-4, 5.44 ERA) at Yankees LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will make his 11th start Thursday and looks to follow up his best start of the season when he faces the Yankees, whom he has never faced. On Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, Latos pitched seven innings, equaling his longest outing of the season and struck out a season-high 11 hitters.

--3B Martin Prado missed his third straight game with a sprained right shoulder and will not play in the series in New York. Manager Dan Jennings said Prado will rejoin the team this weekend in Cincinnati.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Jacksonville. Manager Dan Jennings said there was not a set amount of at-bats Morse would need and that the biggest thing they were looking for involve getting his timing back.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) made his third rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Wednesday. In 4 2/3 innings, Fernandez allowed one run and four hits but perhaps more an indicator his stuff is back were the 10 strikeouts. In three rehab starts, Fernandez has a 4.26 ERA and has 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody wants to get no hit.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, after his team nearly was in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) left the June 14 game and he did not play June 15-17. He is likely out until at least June 19.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He plans to make his return to the majors July 2.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He might start for the Marlins as soon as June 21.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment June 17 with Double-A Jacksonville.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki