Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before Thursday night, there was a good chance that not many fans at Yankee Stadium knew who Sam Dyson was.

In about a two-minute span during the eighth inning, Dyson went from being the answer to the question of who gave up Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit to getting profanely booed by a disappointed crowd.

His offense?

Throwing four straight fastballs that were not strikes. And when he did that a few minutes after 10 p.m., he heard it from the crowd in New York fashion.

After Miami’s 9-4 loss to the Yankees, both Dyson and manager Dan Jennings said the intention was to pitch to Rodriguez.

“If he was going to beat me he was going to have to get the head (of the bat) out,” Dyson said. “I ended up throwing four balls kind of at his belt off the plate.”

“He may have been a little amped up,” Jennings said. “I don’t know. His stuff was the same. He was just missing inside to A-Rod and just let it get away a little bit. Again, it goes back to locating your pitches and that got away from him some.”

As for the reaction, Dyson can live with it.

”It is what it is,“ Dyson said. ”That’s all I got you know, (I was) trying to beat him with my best stuff and if he beats me ‘Oh well.’

While Dyson was willing to discuss his encounter with Rodriguez, right-hander Matt Latos seemed less than thrilled with the discussion. Latos allowed hits No. 2,998 and No. 2,999 to Rodriguez, who singled in the first and fifth.

When asked about it, Latos spoke with an agitated tone.

Asked about thoughts when trying to get a guy out when he is going for a milestone, Latos said: “Next question”.

Asked for his thoughts if Rodriguez’s milestone is significant, Latos said: “No. It’s debatable. Next question.”

Now it’s a question the Marlins won’t have to answer the rest of the season.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-3, 3.22 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren will make his 14th start Friday against the Cincinnati Reds and try to inch closer to 150 victories. Haren is two away from that mark after getting No. 148 June 3 against the Chicago Cubs. In his last two starts, Haren has a loss and a no-decision despite allowing a combined five earned runs and six hits in 13 innings. After taking the no-decision at Toronto June 9, Haren allowed three runs and three hits over six innings Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Haren is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds. Last year, he allowed two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati.

--3B Martin Prado was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right shoulder. Prado came out of Sunday’s game and the move is retroactive to Monday. On Wednesday, manager Dan Jennings said that Prado would likely rejoin the team in Cincinnati over the weekend, but on Thursday Jennings said that when Prado worked out he still felt some soreness and the team did not want to play shorthanded in Cincinnati.

--C Jhonathan Solano had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans for his second stint with the Marlins. Solano was with the team April 24-June 5 when he was designated for assignment. In 12 games for New Orleans since getting designated, Solano batted .178 (8-for-45).

--C J.T. Realmuto was held out of the lineup for the second straight game due to a tight back, and manager Dan Jennings said it is possible that he could play Friday if the therapy and treatment work. Realmuto is batting .371 (13-for-35) over the last nine games and .414 (12-for-29) in his last eight road games.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) will make his fourth rehab start Monday for Double-A Jacksonville. According to the reports manager Dan Jennings received on his third rehab start (10 strikeouts, 4 2/3 innings), the velocity peaked at 98 mph and was mostly 95 to 96 mph. Jennings is hoping that Fernandez can be more efficient with his pitches in the next start, perhaps using his off-speed stuff to complement the fastball. In three rehab starts, Fernandez has a 4.26 ERA and has 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) will make one more rehab start, and that will be Sunday for Double-A Jacksonville. He has made two rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans, and, according to manager Dan Jennings, Cosart’s velocity reached 98 mph.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went 0-for-3 and was the designated hitter in his second rehab game for Double-A Jacksonville. Morse began his rehab assignment Wednesday and was 0-for-5 while playing first base.

--OF Jordany Valdespin was set to be promoted when the Marlins placed INF Martin Prado on the disabled list, but they needed a third catcher instead. Through Wednesday, Valdespin is batting .290 with a .355 on-base percentage for Triple-A New Orleans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were on the attack with it. We just missed inside. We wanted to get the fastball in and we missed four times in a row. Sometimes that happens. That environment may have played a factor, I don’t know. We wanted to get in there and pitch him inside and we just missed.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, on the walk issued to Alex Rodriguez by Marlins reliever Sam Dyson.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) left the June 14 game and he did not play June 15-17. He went on the disabled list June 18, retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He will make another rehab start for Class AA Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his return to the majors July 2.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He will make another rehab start June 21 for Double-A Jacksonville

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Jhonathan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki