Miami Marlins - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Mat Latos returned to Cincinnati, where he pitched for three seasons, Friday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Marlins in December.

Latos’ comments about a lack of leadership in the Reds clubhouse received harsh criticism. But on Friday, the 27-year old right-hander buried the hatchet.

“It’s done and over with,” he said. “I mean, I said some stuff that was out of line and was under the assumption that it wasn’t going on the record, but I won’t make excuses. You just take it in stride and do what you’ve got to do.”

Latos went 33-16 with a 3.31 ERA in 81 starts for Cincinnati. He went 14-4 for the National League Central champion Reds in 2012.

He is not scheduled to pitch against his former team this weekend, which Latos said was a mixed blessing.

“I love pitching in this ballpark,” he said. “I‘m grateful I got traded here because this ballpark really taught me how to pitch. When I was in San Diego, I would just rear back and throw it. Here you can’t do that. So that’s one of the good things I got to take away from this ballpark.”

Latos, who still owns a home in Cincinnati, has battled injuries during what he described as an “up and down season”, going go 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 starts.

During his lengthy diatribe in spring training, Latos described the clubhouse in Cincinnati as a “circus atmosphere.” The Reds weren’t about to kick up the dust on that topic on Friday.

“I‘m not going to get into any of the spring training stuff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We wish Mat well. I’d like to put that stuff behind us. He’s with the Marlins now. There’s no ill will. It happened and it’s over with and we’ll move forward.”

RECORD: 31-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-4, 3.76 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-4, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C J.T. Realmuto returned to the starting lineup on Friday after being scratched from Wednesday’s game due to back stiffness. “He got in the cage and tested it and is ready to go,” said manager Dan Jennings. Realmuto is batting .371 (13-for-35) over the last nine games and .414 (12-for-29) in his last eight road games.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that he would participate in the Home Run Derby at this year’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati, if asked. “I don’t think there’s a yard that can hold him,” said manager Dan Jennings, when asked about Stanton taking his cuts at homer-friendly Great American Ball Park.

--C Jhonatan Solano likely will be optioned back to Triple-A New Orleans this weekend now that it appears J.T. Realmuto is healthy. Miami carried three catchers into this weekend’s series in Cincinnati. Solano had one hit and two RBIs in 20 at-bats entering Friday.

--RHP Dan Haren’s elevated pitch-count prevented him from making it out of the seventh inning on Friday night. He threw 100 pitches over 6 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. One of his four hits allowed was Marlon Byrd’s solo home run. It was Byrd’s third career homer off Haren. “Byrd’s hit me in the past,” said Haren. “I fell behind in the count and he put a good swing on it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our offense was very sluggish to start.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, after a loss to the Reds on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his return to the majors July 2.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 21.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Jhonatan Solano

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki