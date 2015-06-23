Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Miami Marlins open a nine-game home stand on Tuesday, which should give them plenty of time to figure out how to handle one of major league baseball’s most basic problems -- traveling.

The Marlins struggled for most of the recent five-game road trip that concluded on Sunday with a 5-2 loss to the Reds. They were held hitless for the first three innings of each of the first four games before their bats sort of woke up in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game, leading to a 5-0 win. The Marlins scored one run in each of the first two innings on Sunday, but going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position helped lead to a 5-2 loss.

Manager Dan Jennings believes he knows why his youthful Marlins were punchless. It might’ve been because they were punchy.

”You don’t want to blame travel, but it seems like when we have these rough travel times, we’re a little bit slow offensively,“ he said, referring to Miami’s 4:30 a.m. arrival at the team’s Cincinnati hotel after leaving New York. ”The guys got their work in. They go through the routine. We were sluggish.

“We’ve had two of these two of these tough travel nights, and it seems like the next day we’re a little sluggish and slow to start.”

Nobody was slumping more than shortstop Adeiny Hechchavarria, who went 0-for-2 with two walks on Sunday to fall to 0-for-14 on the road trip.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 7-3, 2.80 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-3, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Jupiter on June 22. Morris is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings this season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Jupiter. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 13.

--C Jhonatan Solano was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans Monday. He was designated for assignment on Saturday. It was Solano’s second stint with the club this season. He had one hit in 20 at-bats in seven games this season.

--INF Dee Gordon went 3-for-5 on Sunday to improve to .348 (54-for-155) on the road this season. Gordon leads the major leagues with 16 games of three or more hits.

--1B Justin Bour’s second-inning home run on Sunday was his sixth of the season and first since May 31 against the Mets in New York. He went 15 games between homers, the second-longest stretch of his career and ranking behind the 30 games at the start of his career.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the majors with 25 home runs and 64 runs batted in, went 1-for-4. He is still hitting .384 (20-for-52) in his last 14 games, pushing his overall average to .260.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning on Sunday, leaving him 0-for-3 as a pinch-hitter in the series and 8-for-30 (.266) in those situations this season.

--1B Michael Morse, sidelined since May 24 with a right ring finger sprain, hit .214 with one double in the first four games of his rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville. He was alternating between designated hitter and first base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. We had some chances but didn’t take advantage of them. Certainly in the ninth, even though they’ve got a great closer, we load the bases with none out and can’t capitalize.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Jupiter on June 22.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Kelly did not need surgery, but the timetable for his return is uncertain. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Jupiter on June 22.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 21.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his return to the majors July 2.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki