Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have finally figured out their rotation -- much to Jarred Cosart’s dismay.

Cosart, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 13 due to a case of vertigo, will be taken off the disabled list on Thursday.

But Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Dan Haren will start Thursday, rookie Justin Nicolino on Friday and Tom Koehler on Saturday.

“It’s looking like (Cosart) will start in the bullpen and gradually ease back (into the rotation),” Jennings said. “Some of the young pitchers have earned the right to go back out. We’ll get (Cosart) acclimated back at the major league level and then assess. ”

Cosart, who has made 47 big-league appearances, all as a starter, didn’t seem thrilled about doing bullpen duty.

”I assume I‘m a starter -- I have two years worth of a track record,“ said Cosart, who is 15-15 with a 3.38 ERA in his MLB career. ”I got off to a slow start this year (1-3, 4.08) and then got something I couldn’t control with the vertigo.

“But I feel great. ... I feel like I’ve earned my spot as a starting pitcher.”

Perhaps the Marlins are concerned that Cosart walked six batters in five innings in his last minor league rehab start on Sunday.

But Cosart doesn’t buy that logic.

“From my understanding, my rehab starts were about getting my off-speed (pitches) back,” he said. “I threw about 40 off-speed pitches last game -- not something I‘m going to do here.”

Cosart also said the umpire working that game was “terrible” and added that he only gave up two hits and that his “strikeouts were there.”

He also said he pitched in 107-degree heat in that game and in a “monsoon” in another.

”I’ve been going nuts for three weeks being in minor league cities, hotels, not knowing anybody,“ Cosart said. ”It was my first time ever on the DL.

“I just want to help (the Marlins). There are going to be a lot of moves in the coming days. Jose (Fernandez) is coming back. Some guys are pitching well, and some aren‘t. It’s going to be interesting.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-43

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-4, 3.07 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-4, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren will make his 15th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Cardinals in the series finale. Haren leads the Marlins in wins (six) and leads the Marlins starters in ERA (3.19). The amazing thing is that Haren is averaging just 86 mph on his fastball this season, which ranks 102nd out of 106 qualifying pitchers, according to Fangraphs.

--RHP Mat Latos (2-50 took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He gave up a pair of homers -- a two-run shot by Kolten Wong and a crushing three-run blast by Jason Heyward. In all, Latos allowed just three hits in seven innings. But he gave up five runs due to the homers.

--C J.T. Realmuto hit second in the batting order for the first time in his major league career on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was back down to No. 6, but he has not lost the confidence of manager Dan Jennings, who said Realmuto’s batting average should be “40 points higher” except that he has hit into a lot of hard outs. Realmuto, who is hitting .231, went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will be activated off the disabled list on Thursday and sent to the bullpen. His previous 47 appearances in the majors were all as a starter. Cosart hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 13, and in his last rehab start, he walked six batters in five innings. But Cosart blamed a “terrible” umpire for the walks and said he threw 40 off-speed pitches out of 100 as he got ready to return to the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not getting hits with runners on base, in bigger situations. We’re not putting them together, back to back.” -- Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his final rehab start June 27 before returning to the big leagues July 2.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He struggled in an extended spring training appearance June 6. He made rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans on June 11 and June 16. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 21 and is expected to be activated June 25.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 2.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki