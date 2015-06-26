Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins were just six games below .500 when they fired manager Mike Redmond on May 17. Now they are a season-worst 14 games below .500 after getting swept the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings has remained optimistic, publicly at least.

”We are in a hole that we need to crawl out of,“ he said. ”But we look at where we are in the division, and it’s very doable. But we need sustained success.

“I think getting injured players back and having that veteran experience is going to give us the opportunity to do it.”

Right-hander Jose Fernandez’s return from Tommy John surgery, which is set for July 2, should give the Marlins a boost.

But, beyond that, there isn’t much for Marlins fans to get excited about. Right-hander Henderson Alvarez, an All-Star last year, is nowhere near a return from shoulder inflammation -- he is just soft-tossing at this point, although he has a bullpen scheduled for Saturday.

Third baseman Martin Prado (shoulder injury) is due back soon, and he is a solid veteran. But the Marlins have been losing all year even with him in the lineup.

First baseman Michael Morse is due back soon from a finger injury, but his horrific slump is part of the reason for the Marlins’ slow start. Morse was supposed to be the power-hitting clean-up man, but he was outplayed by unheralded rookie Justin Bour.

Morse better get it together soon or he will find himself released. The Marlins are not a patient franchise -- ask Redmond or released-catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, among others -- and Morse will have to battle Bour, Jeff Baker and Derek Dietrich for playing time.

The irony of the Marlins predicament is that the roster -- on paper -- is most certainly good enough to compete in a very weak NL East.

But the reality is that they have underachieved under two managers, and -- unless they suddenly catch fire, possibly with the charismatic Fernandez leading the charge -- the picture appears bleak.

Owner Jeffrey Loria has famously “hit the reset button” in the past, dumping salaries. Don’t be surprised if that happens again with players such as Morse, Prado, and pitchers Mat Latos, Steve Cishek and Dan Haren.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-44

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 3-4, 3.29 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino will try for an encore on Friday against the Dodgers. In his debut last week against the Reds, Nicolino pitched seven scoreless innings, cementing his status as the team’s top prospect. Now, he is trying not to be just a prospect but a keeper in their rotation.

--RHP Dan Haren will make his 15th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Cardinals in the series finale. Haren leads the Marlins in wins (six) and leads the Marlins starters in ERA (3.19). The amazing thing is that Haren is averaging just 86 mph on his fastball this season, which ranks 102nd out of 106 qualifying pitchers, according to Fangraphs.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit his fourth homer of the season on Thursday, a new career high. Hechavarria, who is hitting .288 this season, likes facing the Cardinals. He has a hit in 12 of 13 career games against St. Louis.

--3B Martin Prado (shoulder) likely won’t come off the disabled list when he’s eligible on Tuesday. He is fielding ground balls, but he has yet to hit or throw. Prado is seen as the glue to the Marlins team because of his veteran leadership.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who hasn’t pitched since May 22 due to shoulder inflammation, has been long-tossing but is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday. Alvarez was an All-Star last season, and the Marlins badly need him to return to form.

--RHP Vin Mazzaro was designated for assignment Thursday. The move was made to clear space for RHP Jarred Cosart, who was activated of the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The Dodgers aren’t going to care that we got swept. They are going to come out here to try and win. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.” -- Marlins RHP Dan Haren, after a loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his final rehab start June 27 before returning to the big leagues July 2.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He likely won’t come off the disabled list when he’s eligible June 30. He is fielding ground balls, but he has yet to hit or throw.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki