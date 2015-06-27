Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins struck out a season-high 16 times with just one run and six hits in Friday’s 7-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think it goes back to guys trying to do a little too much,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “You’ve got to put the ball in play. You’ve got to make the other team make the outs. Sixteen strikeouts is way too many. Our last 10 outs were all strikeouts, that’s just too much.”

The Marlins were 0-for-5 with a runner in scoring position and are 5-for-47 over their last seven games, averaging 1.9 runs a game.

It doesn’t get any easier as they face reigning NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA in seven starts against the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-45

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-5, 3.33 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon had his major league-leading 17th three-plus hit game of the season. Gordon had singles in each of his first three at-bats, including two that stayed in the infield, before striking out in his final at-bat.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his first career relief appearance as he returned to the mound for the first time since May 13. Cosart pitched four innings, allowing two runs, six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

--CF Marcell Ozuna recorded his fifth assist as he threw out Jimmy Rollins at the plate in the fourth inning. He had eight in 140 games in center last season.

--C J.T. Realmuto has a hit in all four career games against the Dodgers. He is batting .429 (6 for 14) over that span, including a 2-for-3 performance on Friday.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand) suffered an injury during an at-bat against the Dodgers on Friday, but finished the game and plans to get an X-ray on Saturday. “On the swing the bat dug into my hand a little bit,” Stanton said. “It didn’t feel the greatest so I’ll get it checked out and we’ll know for sure what’s going on.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just wasn’t as sharp command-wise as he was the other day in Cincinnati and this is a good-hitting ballclub. If you make mistakes up or middle of the plate, they are going to make you pay and I think he did that.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, of LHP Justin Nicolino, who allowed five runs and six hits in four innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand) suffered an injury during an at-bat June 26. He will get an X-ray June 27.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his first career relief appearance June 26 as he returned to the mound for the first time since May 13.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12 and June 17. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 22. He plans to make his final rehab start June 27 before returning to the big leagues July 2.

--RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was fielding ground balls, but he had yet to hit or throw as of June 25. He likely won’t come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Derek Dietrich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Ichiro Suzuki