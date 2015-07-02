Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Nearly 14 months after Tommy John surgery, Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez is set to return to the mound on Thursday against the Giants.

Fernandez, who hasn’t pitched since May 9, 2014, said he can’t wait for his time to shine.

“Hopefully I can throw a first-pitch strike,” he said. “Just throwing and being healthy and giving my team a chance to win -- that’s all I care about.”

The bigger question is this: Will it be the old Fernandez, the dynamic ace who captivated baseball with his fastball, his charisma and his brash self-confidence?

Or will Marlins fans have to settle for a diminished version of Fernandez?

Perhaps medical history has some answers.

A 2014 study by the American Journal of Sports Medicine showed that of 147 pitchers who had Tommy John surgery from 1999 to July of 2011, their collective ERAs went up from 4.23 before their operations to 4.67 after.

Fastball velocity for those pitchers went down, from 91.2 mph to 90.8.

The study also showed that 57 percent of pitchers who had Tommy John surgery at some point returned to the disabled list due to an arm injury.

For Marlins looking positives, here are a few:

Twenty percent of the players who had Tommy John surgery never pitched again, so Fernandez is happy to return.

Anibal Sanchez, David Wells and John Smoltz finished in the top four in Cy Young balloting after having the surgery performed.

No matter what, the Marlins, who rank 10th in the National League with a 4.17 rotation ERA, are happy to have Fernandez back.

Fernandez struck out 34 batters in 24 2/3 innings during his rehab outings, but Thursday will be the first true test.

RECORD: 33-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, season debut) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery) will come off the disabled list on Thursday. This will be Fernandez’s first start in 14 months, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to return to full on Beast Mode. He was the National Rookie of the Year in 2013, going 12-6 with a 2.19 ERA on a bad Marlins team. He was also an All-Star that year. Now he’s back, and he still isn’t even 23 years old -- that happens on July 31.

--RHP Dan Haren escaped with a no-decision on Wednesday against the Giants, lasting just 5 2/3 innings and allowing 10 hits and four runs, three earned. Entering Wednesday, the Marlins had lost four straight games in which Haren had started. But Justin Bour’s walk-off homer in the ninth changed the trend on Haren. Still, Haren has not earned a win in a month. He was 6-2 as of June 3. In his past three starts prior to Wednesday, the Marlins had scored a combined total of two runs. Overall, Haren, 34, is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA, and teams have asked about his availability in a trade. He will be a free agent after this season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. It will likely be mid-August before Alvarez can return to the majors, but this injury has lingered, and there are some who think he will be lucky to return this year. Considering that Alvarez was an All-Star last year, that’s a big problem for Miami.

--RHP Carter Capps, who can throw 100 mph, has been a real find in the Marlins bullpen. He has not allowed a run in the past nine consecutive appearances. In that span, he has struck out 17 batters in 8 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. In essence, he is one out short of firing a three-hit shutout out of the bullpen. His ERA for the season is 0.87, and the best part for Miami is that he won’t even turn 25 until next month.

--1B Justin Bour, a lefty hitter, has eight homers this season, all against right-handers. His latest homer was a walk-off three-run jack to beat the Giants in the ninth. A 25th-round pick by the Cubs in 2009, the former George Mason University standout made his major-league debut last season and has seen his most extensive action this year. He started out hot, hitting .369 with five homers in 25 games through April and May. But in 21 games in June, he came crashing down to earth, hitting just .138 with two homers. For the season, he is hitting .265 vs. right-handers and .154 vs. lefties. For now, at least, Bour projects better suited as a left-handed hitter off the bench who can provide power as opposed to a starting first baseman who can get exposed by lefty pitchers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we took him in the Rule 5 Draft, we knew he could hit. He really swung the bat well when he first got here. Then he had a little spell where his timing was off. But over the past three or four games, his timing is back. He’s not just a power guy - he’s a hitter. He can spray the ball around.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on 1B Justin Bour, who belted a walk-off three-run homer to beat the Giants in the ninth Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12, June 17 and June 22. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 27. He will come off the DL on July 2 and is scheduled to start for the Marlins.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on June 30 and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23. He is expected to rejoin the team July 3.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was fielding ground balls, but he had yet to hit or throw as of June 25. He likely won’t come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie