Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Jose Fernandez’s hitting was even better than his pitching.

Fernandez, making his return to the Miami Marlins rotation after Tommy John elbow surgery and a nearly 14-month recovery process, slugged a solo home run, sparking a four-run Miami rally in the fifth inning.

That led to a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

“We got a win -- that’s all I can ask for,” Fernandez said. “I‘m healthy.”

Fernandez, who hadn’t pitched in a major league game since May 9, 2014, allowed seven hits and no walks, striking out six and reaching 99 mph on the radar gun.

He gave up a single and a double to the first two batters he faced, setting up a two-run Giants first inning. But then he settled down, retiring the side in order in the second and sixth innings.

In fact, after the rocky first inning, the only damage he allowed was a fifth inning solo home run by Giants center fielder Gregor Blanco, who pulled a 94-mph fastball to the upper deck in right field.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings, perhaps hoping for another Fernandez homer, let him bat in the bottom of the sixth. Fernandez took a ball and then swung and missed at three straight pitches, ending his day.

In total, Fernandez threw 89 pitches, 68 of them for strikes, mixing his fastball and off-speed stuff effectively.

He went 1-for-3 at the plate.

“I would have loved to have pitched better,” Fernandez said. “But we got the first one out of the way with a win -- that’s exciting.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-46

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-4, 3.66 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-3, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez threw six innings of three-run ball in his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014. He allowed seven hits and no walks, struck out six, walked none and reached 99 mph on the radar gun with his fastball. He threw 89 pitches, 68 for strikes, beating the Giants 5-4. Fernandez’s solo home run in the fifth inning sparked a four-run Marlins rally.

--RHP Jose Urena was sent to Triple-A New Orleans to make roster room for RHP Jose Fernandez. Urena was 1-4 in nine appearances with the Marlins, including seven starts. However, he did not pitch as poorly as his record indicated. His ERA of 4.04 wasn’t awful, especially for a 22-year-old rookie getting his first crack at major league hitters. He should be back in September when rosters expand, if not sooner, depending on injuries or trades.

--RHP Tom Koehler will start on Friday as the Marlins start a five-game road trip with a series at the Chicago Cubs. Koehler was sent to the bullpen earlier this season but -- due to injuries to other members of the Marlins rotation -- he quickly returned to his starting role and has made the most of his second chance. His six wins are tied with Dan Haren for the most among Marlins starters so far this year.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who pitched out of the bullpen for the first time in his career last month after returning from the disabled list (vertigo), will be back in the rotation on Saturday at the Cubs. Cosart went 13-11 last year between the Astros and Marlins. This year, he is just 1-3 with a 4.12 ERA. He was not happy when he was sent to the bullpen ... now is his chance to prove he belongs in the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was thinking: ‘It’s actually now, it’s right here.’ This was what I had been thinking about for 14 months. I couldn’t stop thinking that life had given me another chance to be on the mound.” -- Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, after his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014 on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12, June 17 and June 22. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 27. He was activated and started July 2.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on June 30 and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23. He is expected to rejoin the team July 3.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was fielding ground balls, but he had yet to hit or throw as of June 25. He likely won’t come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie