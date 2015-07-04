Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Christian Yelich is helping pick up the slack for the Miami Marlins with right fielder Giancarlo Stanton sidelined with a broken wrist.

The Marlins left-fielder extended his hitting streak to six games with a first-inning home run in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Cubs.

Moreover, he’s batting .555 (10-for-18) in that stretch.

“Before (outfielder Giancarlo) Stanton got hurt we took (Yelich) and moved him toward the top of the lineup in the No. 3 spot,” said Miami manager Dan Jennings before the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs on Friday. “I think it really started there.”

Stanton has been on the disabled list since June 26 and had surgery this week to repair a broken left wrist. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

“Once (Yelich) went into that three spot and now into the two spot, the swing, utilizing basically line-to-line, working counts and getting on base has been very good for him and for us,” Jennings said.

Yelich struggled early and was also injured in the opening weeks of the season, suffering a back strain that put him on the disabled list from April 24 (retroactive to April 20) until May 7.

“He’s healthy now and that too was a big factor early,” Jennings said.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-46

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-3, 4.12 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Clayton Richard, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler (7-4) picked up his third straight victory after allowing just one run on five hits in six innings of quality work. He has a 1.80 ERA over his last three starts and is 1-0 in four career games against the Cubs. “I was happy,” said Koehler, who has five wins in his last six appearances going back to May 25. “I think my sequencing forced me to throw pitches then maybe I needed to. But it was a solid team win and we’ve been playing really good baseball.”

--1B Justin Bour clubbed his fourth home run in four games -- this time a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning -- in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. “Three of his home runs have given us a lead and that’s huge,” said Marlins manager Dan Jennings. “He’s taken great swings, the league adjusted to him and he made the adjustment back and it’s fun to watch him in the zone he’s in.” Bour, a onetime Cubs minor leaguer now in his second Marlins season, snapped a 1-1 tie with a sixth-inning shot to the right field basket for his 10th home run of the season.

--LF Christian Yelich was 1-for-4 with a homer and an RBI as he extended his current hitting streak to six games. He’s a career .366 hitter with three homers in 10 games against the Cubs.

--2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and continued to lead the Major Leagues after Friday’s afternoon game with 115 hits. His .344 batting average is second base in the National League behind Paul Goldschmidt (.352). He has a comfortable 1.5-million vote margin over the Cardinals’ Kolten Wong for starting spot in the upcoming All-Star game

--RHP Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season -- and first all-time against the Cubs -- in Saturday’s series middle game at Wrigley Field. He’s struck out 27 and walked 17 in 43 2/3 innings. Coast was on the disabled list from May 18 through June 24 suffering from vertigo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three of his home runs have given us a lead and that’s huge. He’s taken great swings, the league adjusted to him and he made the adjustment back, and it’s fun to watch him in the zone he’s in.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on LF Christian Yelich after a win vs. the Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He faced live hitters April 30. He pitched June 1 in extended spring training. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on June 6, June 12, June 17 and June 22. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on June 27. He was activated July 2.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and he could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23. He made a rehab sytart for High Class A Jupiter on July 3.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was fielding ground balls, but he had yet to hit or throw as of June 25.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jarred Cosart

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Jeff Baker

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie