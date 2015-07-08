Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Miami Marlins had things just the way they wanted them.

They scored two runs in the seventh inning Tuesday and had a 3-1 lead over the Red Sox with the bullpen ready to take over. However, a key error by third baseman Miguel Rojas led to a rare three-run single by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts blew the whole thing up.

The third straight loss left Miami at 35-49.

“It’s my job to get the job done right there, and I just didn‘t,” Marlins reliever Carter Capps said after his 99 mph fastball was turned into the big hit of the game. “So I guess I feel like I cost that game, and definitely the team trusts me to get the job done. I didn’t right there.”

Left-hander Mike Dunn struck out lefty Brock Holt before Capps engaged in an eight-fastball battle with Bogaerts.

Bogaerts won.

The Marlins lost -- thanks to three unearned runs.

“It was a hell of an at-bat the kid had,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said of Bogaerts. “Cappy’s been great all year for us.”

RECORD: 35-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-4, 3.52 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-9, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren battled through six innings of one-run ball and left in position to get a victory at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Haren, 2-7 lifetime against the Red Sox, pitched out of two very tough jams, performing well enough to win. He has four quality starts in as many appearances against American League teams this season but doesn’t have a decision in any of the four games.

--1B Jeff Baker left the game in the second inning due to left oblique pain, and he is considered day-to-day. He made an error in the first inning, struck out in the top of the second and was then removed from the game.

--LF Ichiro Suzuki came on in the second inning Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He is mired in an 0-for-28 slump since his last hit on June 18.

--CF Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs and made a nifty catch in left-center field in the loss. He has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .533 over that span. He is batting .322 over his last 44 games and is a .353 hitter in 40 career interleague games.

--OF/1B Michael Morse, on the disabled list since May 24 with a finger sprain, made his first start after being activated Sunday. He started the game in left field but moved to first base in the second inning. Morse finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

--OF Jordany Valdespin had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. He took the roster spot of OF Marcell Osuna, who was optioned after Sunday’s game. Valdespin didn’t get into Tuesday’s game. He was hitting .287/.342/.378 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 60 games for Triple-A New Orleans this season. Valdespin, 27, appeared in 52 games for Miami last year, hitting .214/.280/.347. He also played in the majors for the Mets in 2013 and ‘14.

--RHP Tom Koehler, who won his past three starts, goes for the Marlins in the second game of the two-game series against the Red Sox on Wednesday night. He has allowed four runs on 14 hits in 20 innings over those three starts and has lost only once since May 6. He has never faced Boston.

--INF Martin Prado went 1-for-4 Tuesday in his first rehab game for Class A Jupiter. He has been out since June 15 due to a right shoulder sprain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s throwing a hundred, so you just want to put the ball in play.” -- Boston SS Xander Bogaerts, on Marlins RHP Carter Capps. Bogaerts hit a Capps pitch for a decisive three-run single Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jeff Baker (left oblique pain) left the July 7 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and he could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Jordany Valdespin