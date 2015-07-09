Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Here’s something for the Miami Marlins to look forward to: Another start for Jose Fernandez.

After a pair of sloppy losses at Fenway Park, including Wednesday night’s 6-3 defeat by the Boston Red Sox, the Marlins will return home Thursday night to face the Cincinnati Reds in the final series before the All-Star break. And they should receive a boost from Fernandez, their 21-year-old ace, who will make his second start since his return from Tommy John elbow surgery.

“Certainly it’s exciting to have Jose back,” Miami manager/general manager Dan Jennings said. “I think it’ll now put our rotation in line all the way through once we get back from the break. But right now we’ve got some business to take care of before the break.”

Indeed, the Marlins’ lineup has been decimated by injuries. Third baseman Martin Prado is out through the All-Star break with a shoulder injury, while slugger Giancarlo Stanton is sidelined for 4-6 weeks because of a broken hand.

But Fernandez’ return has been welcome good news for a Marlins team that needs it. In his first start after a year-long absence last Thursday night in San Francisco, Fernandez allowed three runs in six innings and struck out six to pick up a victory over the Giants. He also helped his cause by hitting a home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, season debut) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler was a hard-luck loser in his first career start against the Boston Red Sox. The young right-hander allowed only one earned run in six innings, but was charged with four more unearned runs in a sloppy 6-3 loss that featured five Marlins errors. ”Just sloppy. It’s really uncharacteristic of who we’ve been,“ Miami manager Dan Jennings said. ”We have to do a better job taking care of the ball. There’s no excuse for that. Five of those runs were unearned. We are a better team than that.“ The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Koehler. ”(The Red Sox) are a good team with a good lineup,“ Koehler said. ”Any time you give them extra outs, you really have to bear down and try to put up a zero, and I wasn’t able to do that.

--INF Michael Morse was a bright spot on an otherwise dreary day for Miami. The first baseman went 2-for-4 Wednesday and hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, snapping a 27-game stretch without a home run. The long ball broke up a string of 12 consecutive Marlins batters retired by the Red Sox. Morse also scored the Marlins’ first run of the game, ending a 23-game stretch without a run scored, and raised his season batting average to .213 (29-for-136).

--INF Dee Gordon just keeps piling up the hits. With his line drive single to center in the third inning -- his lone hit of the night in a 1-for-5 outing -- the second baseman recorded his 117th hit of the season, tying the Marlins’ franchise record for hits before the All-Star break with three games left to play. To top it all off, Gordon also swiped a base -- his 30th of the season.

--OF Christian Yelich couldn’t extend his nine-game hitting streak after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday’s loss. You’d be hard-pressed to find a hotter hitter than the Marlins left fielder coming into the game, as he was hitting .533 (16-for-30) during his hitting streak. Since the start of June, Yelich has posted a .308 batting average (36-for-117) over 33 games.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki has looked like a shell of his former self lately. The declining right fielder was hitless in his last 29 at-bats -- the longest drought of his career -- before a fourth-inning single in Wednesday’s loss. Prior to that, the 10-time All-Star hadn’t had a hit since June 18 against the New York Yankees. Ichiro is batting .246 (43-for-175) with 11 RBIs in 80 games.

--INF Jeff Baker (sore left oblique) came out of Tuesday’s game after one inning with an oblique injury and was not in the lineup Wednesday. The first baseman is listed as day-to-day. Baker has had a tough time at the plate this season, batting .208 with eight RBIs in 41 games.

--INF Martin Prado (shoulder) played his second game as the designated hitter for Class A Jupiter on Wednesday night. He’s expected to return after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The Red Sox) are a good team with a good lineup. Any time you give them extra outs, you really have to bear down and try to put up a zero, and I wasn’t able to do that. They were taking advantage of mistakes.” -- Marlins RHP Tom Koehler, after a loss to Boston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jeff Baker (left oblique pain) left the July 7 game and did not play July 8. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and he could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Jordany Valdespin