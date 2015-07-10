Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins’ All-Stars were in the house Thursday.

Prior to this season, only two Marlins -- Gary Sheffield in 1993 and Hanley Ramirez in 2008-2010 -- were voted in as All-Star starters.

This year, two more Marlins earned that distinction -- second baseman Dee Gordon, who will start the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who will miss the contest due to a fractured left wrist.

But while Gordon was running wild on the Cincinnati Reds in Thursday night’s 2-0 win with three steals and two runs scored, Stanton talked to the media for the first time since his injury.

“I‘m good -- I‘m right on track,” said Stanton, who is set to have the stitches removed from his hand in a few days. “The swelling is just about all the way down.”

Stanton, though, does not yet have full range of motion. He cannot make a fist, for example.

The injury occurred on June 26, while Stanton was hitting. The surgery was performed two days later, and Stanton should be back by mid-August.

Ironically, Stanton was the NL Player of the Month for June, hitting .344 with 12 homers and 23 RBIs.

For the season, he is hitting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Gordon reached 100 hits in 65 games this season, the fastest to reach that milestone in Marlins history. His 119 hits are also a franchise record for the most by any Marlins player before the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 5-5, 4.39 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-4, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will start against the Reds on Friday. It will be his 18th appearance of the season, including 14 starts. Phelps has been consistently average throughout his career. He is 4-4 with a 4.03 ERA this season. He is 19-18 with a 4.17 ERA for his career. And he is 1-1 with a 4.50 in three career games against the Reds. His future with the Marlins is likely as a spot starter/long reliever.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (2-0) was brilliant again in his second start of the season after Tommy John elbow surgery had sidelined him for nearly 14 months. Facing the Reds on Thursday, he pitched seven innings and allowed six hits -- five singles and one double -- no walks and no runs, dropping his ERA to 2.08. In 13 innings this season, Fernandez has 15 strikeouts while allowing 13 hits and no walks. Fernandez is now 14-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 22 career home starts. His streak of 22 starts without a home loss to open a career is the best for any pitcher since the Modern Era began in 1914.

--3B Martin Prado (shoulder) is hoping to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break. Prado was at Marlins Park on Thursday and made some soft tosses across the diamond. It’s an interesting time for Prado because he is hurt, his team is way out of playoff contention and the trading deadline looks at the end of the month for a veteran making a substantial salary ($12 million). In addition, published reports indicate the Marlins are close to brining in 3B Casey McGahee, cut by the Giants on Wednesday. It’s possible the Marlins are setting it up to trade Prado. But it’s also possible that Prado remains and that McGahee -- assuming he arrives -- plays in a backup role on the infield corners.

--2B Dee Gordon, who will start the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, stole three bases on Thursday against the Reds, scoring the game’s only two runs. He is among the league leaders in hits, batting average and steals. He and Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton were voted in as starters this year, although Stanton will miss the game due a wrist injury. Prior to this season, only two Marlins -- Gary Sheffield in 1993 and Hanley Ramirez in 2008-10 were voted in as All-Star starters. Gordon reached 100 hits in 65 games this season, the fastest to reach that milestone in Marlins history. This will be his second All-Star Game, one short of the number of times his father, former reliever Tom Gordon, made the roster. Dee Gordon also has 119 hits this season, the most ever by a Marlins player before the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think what’s even better than it was before is the fade on his changeup. It’s late, and it’s at the plate, and it’s become a very good weapon against left-handed hitters. His changeup has progressed to a different level.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Jose Fernandez after a win over the Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jeff Baker (left oblique pain) left the July 7 game and did not play July 8-9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and he could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Jordany Valdespin