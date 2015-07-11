Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- When this season started, the Miami Marlins organization was “the envy” of baseball, according to at least one scout.

The Marlins had one superstar, one Gold Glove winner and one emerging star with major power -- all age 25 or younger.

Now, the trio of Christian Yelich in left, Marcell Ozuna in center and Giancarlo Stanton in right is a major disappointment.

Ozuna was in a 1-for-36 slump when he was demoted to the minors on Monday.

Stanton fractured his left wrist on June 26 and is out until mid-August.

And Yelich, who has played better of late, has seen his OPS slip by more than 50 points from last year. His walk and steals rates are also down.

In addition, veteran Ichiro Suzuki, brought in to be the fourth outfielder, ended a career-worst 0-for-29 slump earlier this week. At age 41, he has very little pop left in his once-great bat.

Defensively, the outfield’s numbers are down in terms of the percentage of balls they are tracking down, and that is especially true for Ozuna and, to some extent, Yelich.

So what is the future of the Marlins’ outfield?

The view here is that brighter days are ahead. Stanton was having a huge year when he got hurt, leading the majors in home runs and RBIs. He is signed long term and is a legit power source. Once he gets back, right field goes from a problem area to a major plus.

Yelich, who did so well as a leadoff hitter last year, lost that spot to speedy second baseman Dee Gordon. That may have affected Yelich, whose game revolves around patience at the plate, drawing walks and working the count for good pitches to drive for extra bases with his plus speed. He spent 18 days on the disabled list earlier this season due to a back injury, so that can also attribute, in part, to his slow start.

But, it appears Yelich is getting back on track.

The biggest concern is Ozuna, who had 23 homers and 85 RBIs last year with a 772 OPS. This year, he has a .638 OPS -- a huge drop-off -- and just four homers and 26 RBIs.

Ozuna has just a .301 on-base percentage this year, and he seemed overweight right from the start of the season.

And, he has yet to homer in Marlins Park this season after hitting 12 out of his home stadium last year.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Ozuna was sent down to “take a little bit of the spotlight of the major leagues off him.”

Jennings said Ozuna is such “a high energy, proud player” that the time in the minors could be what he needs to get back to being productive.

“A couple of things mechanically -- he leaked out to the front side too early,” Jennings said. “We’re trying to get that back into who he is, and hopefully it’s a short stint and he’s back up here patrolling center field for us.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 5.11 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley, 25, was called up from the minors after Friday’s game and will start on Saturday. He takes the rotation spot of RHP Mat Latos, who has a foot injury. Conley, a second-round pick in 2011, made his major-league debut on June 10, when he threw a perfect inning in relief. This will be his second appearance in the majors and his first start.

--RHP Mat Latos, who is battling a foot injury, will miss his scheduled to start on Saturday against the Reds. It’s been a miserable season for Latos even without injuries -- he is 3-6 with a 4.90 ERA. If it holds, it would be the highest ERA of Latos’ seven-year major-league career. He has gone the past five straight years with ERAs under 3.50.

--RHP David Phelps turned in a strong performance on Friday night against the Reds. He pitched six innings and made just one mistake -- a solo home run he gave up to Jay Bruce in the second inning. Overall, Phelps allowed five hits, one walk and one run, striking out four. He threw 86 pitches, 62 of them for strikes.

--RHP Jose Fernandez has a career home record of 14-0 with a 1.21 ERA. On the road, however, he is just 4-8 with a 3.93 ERA. Unfortunately for the Marlins, Fernandez’s next start will be on the road. After this weekend, the Marlins don’t play another home game until July 28 vs. Washington.

--3B Casey McGehee, who was released by the Giants, signed with Miami and he was in uniform on Friday. McGahee is expected to start on third base on Saturday.

--OF Jordany Valdespin was designated for assignment after Friday’s game. Valdespin, 27, is a career .217 hitter with 15 homers and 52 RBIs in 213 major-league games.

--INF Jeff Baker (intercoastal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. Baker, a backup infielder who plays mostly first base for Miami, may be running out of time for his big-league career. He is 34, lacks power and speed and is hitting just .208 with a .663 OPS.

--3B Martin Prado (right shoulder) has played two rehab games in the minors but only as a DH because it still bothers him when he throws. He hopes to return in late July.

--RHP Carter Capps leads the majors with 17.2 strikeouts per nine innings. In the past decade, only the Reds’ Aroldis Chapman had a better rate. Chapman struck out 17.67 batters per nine innings last year.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki had been in a career-worst 0-for-29 slump before smacking a single earlier this week.

--CF Marcell Ozuna, who was sent to the minors on Monday, was in a 1-for-36 slump at the time of his demotion.

--1B Michael Morse is on the trading block, and the Giants are reportedly interested if Miami pays a good portion of his salary.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to see Casey back. We’ve always respected who he is and what he brings inside that clubhouse.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, of newly acquired 3B Casey McGehee, who was released by the Giants and signed with Miami.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (foot contusion) will miss the July 11 start.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercoastal strain)left the July 7 game and did not play July 8-9. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and he could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7. He still felt discomfort when throwing and is not expected back before late July at the earliest.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

3B Casey McGehee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki