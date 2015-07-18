Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Miami Marlins, tied for second in the major leagues in fielding percentage (.988) before Friday night, didn’t play like it in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

A dropped fly ball by outfielder Cole Gillespie in the eighth inning, one of two Miami errors, allowed the go-ahead run to score in Philadelphia’s four-run inning, and two innings earlier some loose play led to two Phillies runs.

Gillespie, who moved from right to center in the seventh, overran Maikel Franco’s fly ball to left center, managed to get some leather on it, but couldn’t haul it in.

“It looked like the ball was knuckling a little,” manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s a tremendous outfielder. It was just one of those things.”

Miami ace Jose Fernandez carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth, but allowed a leadoff double to Phillies pitcher Adam Morgan. A bunt by Ben Revere then went untouched for a single, as third baseman Casey McGehee appeared to be expecting Fernandez to field it.

“That’s a play that has to be made,” Jennings said.

First baseman Justin Bour then bobbled Cesar Hernandez’s grounder, loading the bases. A run came home on Franco’s double-play grounder, and an RBI single by Ryan Howard gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-5, 3.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 1-3, 6.75 ERA)

--RHP Tom Koehler saw a personal three-game losing streak come to an end when he lost to Boston in his last start. He went six innings and allowed five hits and five runs (one earned) in that game, while striking out two and walking two. He took a no-decision in his only career start against the Phillies, earlier this season, going five inning and allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking two.

--RHP Jose Fernandez, making his third start of the season following his return from Tommy John surgery, earned a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, yielding two runs on four hits over six innings. Fernandez, who stuck out six and walked one, threw just 70 pitches, 48 for strikes, then departed in favor of a pinch hitter. Manager Dan Jennings said it was “a tough decision” to lift Fernandez, but the pitcher was unbothered. “I respect the decision,” he said. “I trust the coaches and the manager.”

--OF Cole Gillespie drove in the game-tying run with a seventh-inning double Friday night against Philadelphia, but one inning later dropped a fly ball, allowing the go-ahead run to score in a 6-3 loss to the Phillies. Gillespie, who started the game in right field, made the error while playing center, on a ball hit by Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco. “It looked like the ball was knuckling a little,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s a tremendous outfielder. It was just one of those things.”

--INF Dee Gordon was placed on the disabled list with a dislocated left thumb Friday. He was leading the National League in hits (122), second in steals (33) and third in batting average (.338).

--INF Martin Prado, on the disabled list since June 18 with a sprained right shoulder, was activated Friday and went 0-for-4 against the Phillies. Prado is hitting .267 in 64 games this season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter July 15.

-- LHP Chris Reed was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans July 15 after he was acquired by Miami from the Dodgers for LHP Grant Dayton. Reed was 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 games with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just try to give my team a chance to win every time out and I‘m glad I‘m healthy again.” -- RHP Jose Fernandez, who yielded two runs over six innings to the Phillies but got a no-decision Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) was placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7, but he was shut down after two games when he felt discomfort while throwing. He was activated July 17.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter July 15.

--RHP Mat Latos (right foot contusion) missed his July 11 start. He is day-to-day.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki