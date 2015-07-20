Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Given all their lumps before the All-Star break, the Miami Marlins found no remedy last weekend to open the second half.

They were swept out of Philadelphia and have now lost eight of their last 11 games following a crushing 8-7 loss to the Phillies on Sunday in which closer A.J. Ramos blew a one-run lead.

But even after the gut-wrenching defeat, manager Dan Jennings didn’t feel down on his club. In fact, he was proud.

”I was glad to see them after losing the first two, come back and fight the way they did and kept answering the bell,“ Jennings said. ”Today we came out and showed heart and continued to battle and battle back.

“I think the pride factor kicks in.”

On Sunday, the Marlins overcame a 5-2 hole in the third inning and a 6-5 deficit in the eighth, but left fielder Jeff Francoeur’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning spoiled each.

“We had five players that had multiple-hit games, much better at-bats and grinded it out,” Jennings said. “Unfortunately that’s baseball. We didn’t do the job to finish it off but (Ramos) has been nails all year and I hope we get the chance (Monday) to run him right back out there and let him save a game.”

Miami now moves on to Arizona, the second leg of a three-city road trip.

“Obviously getting swept here is not exactly what we had in mind,” Jennings said. “Now it’s up to us to have our pride and go out and continue on this road trip and do what we have to do and that’s take care of our business.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-5, 3.86 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 6-5, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps is scheduled to start Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Phelps will be making his 19th appearance (15th start) of the season. He lost against the Diamondbacks on May 20 when he gave up four runs in five innings. In 9 1/3 innings over July, Phelps has a 0.96 ERA.

--RHP Dan Haren, Sunday’s starter, allowed five runs in the second inning but finished overall with six frames, no further damage and a no-decision. Haren battled through sweltering heat at Citizens Bank Park. The temperature was 93 degrees, but Haren said on the field, it felt like 106. “It’s one of the hottest I’ve ever played in,” Haren said. “It was unhealthy out there. ... Luckily, I was able to string together a few zeroes, but it was nasty. For the umpires, the catchers, it’s almost dangerous. ... It was just hard to breathe sometimes.”

--2B Miguel Rojas was lifted from Sunday’s game for a pinch runner in the top of the fifth inning because of stomach nausea. Rojas, who was replaced by 2B Donovan Solano, is considered day to day. “Heat-related illness, but he’s fine,” manager Dan Jennings said. “Should be good (Monday).”

--OF Ichiro Suzuki posted his first three-hit game of the season on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games. Suzuki has 2,896 career hits, good for 38th on major league baseball’s all-time list.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 7, but he was shut down after two games when he felt discomfort while throwing. He was activated July 17.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30, and was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter July 15.

--RHP Mat Latos (right foot contusion) missed his July 11 start. He is day-to-day.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28, and he is expected to return in mid-August.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki