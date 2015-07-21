Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Dan Jennings said his hair is grayer and his sleep patterns less regular since taking over as Miami manager on May 18, the last time the Marlins faced the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not that he would trade it.

“It’s been a great honor to put on a major league uniform and get in the foxhole with these guys,” Jennings said. “Now, it’s truly all about winning games. It makes everything better. We’ve had some guys who are doing some things, playing different positions for the betterment of the team, and that needs to translate into wins. That’s better for all of us.”

The Diamondbacks swept a four-game series from the Marlins in Jennings’ first four games after he moved into the clubhouse from the general manager position. It did not get any better Monday when Miami hit into four double plays in a 3-1 loss to Arizona in Chase Field, the first game of a three-game series. The Marlins sustained their eighth consecutive road loss.

“I don’t know the answer to it,” Jennings said. “It is very frustrating. This is a better ballclub than that, but the struggles on the road have really been a factor in our record and where we are. We haven’t had the opportunities, or we haven’t taken advantage of the opportunities. We have to be better.”

Miami was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position Monday, hitting into a double play in the first inning and failing to score after loading the bases with two outs in the eighth.

The Marlins were 16-22 when Jennings took over for Mike Redmond, a .421 winning percentage. They are 22-33 since, a .400 percentage, but they played the past three weeks without right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and much of the season without three-fifths of the expected rotation, including Jose Fernandez.

“Certainly a transition period for us and these ballplayers with a new manager coming in and the things that occurred,” Jennings said. “Outside of some injuries that certainly have hurt us, we’ve done some things in a positive way, learning to manufacture runs, and like anybody, we have to pitch well to give ourselves a chance nightly.”

Jennings, who never played in the majors or minors, said keeping an open mind is a key.

“You have to be willing to learn every day, and more importantly you have to be willing to adjust every day,” he said. “You’re dealing with 25 personalities. Sometimes they are not going to be at 100 percent. There are things that only you know about them when you are inside your clubhouse, so it is truly a day-to-day adjustment to put these guys in the best possible positions where they can have some success.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-55

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 3-6, 4.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 6-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton was cleared to begin dry swings after seeing a hand specialist, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Monday. Stanton has been on the disabled list since June 27 with a left wrist hamate fracture. “That will be step one in his rehab and getting back to swinging off the tee and then versus live pitching,” Jennings said. Asked about a two-week timeframe, Jennings added: “I don’t know that there is truly a timeframe. He’ll know, and he’ll tell us. One thing about Giancarlo, he is very straightforward and very honest with his assessment of himself and where he is. He’s putting together a tremendous year, and you know he wants to be back.” Stanton, who was voted to start the All-Star Game but could not play, is hitting .264/.346/.606 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs. Despite missing three weeks, he is tied for NL lead in homers and is third in RBIs.

--RHP David Phelps was not particularly pleased with his outing Monday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings at Arizona, even if manager Dan Jennings said Phelps pitched well enough to win. “We have a little different opinion what pitching well is,” Phelps said. “Fastball command is usually what I am best at, and tonight it was just off the plate, off the plate, off the plate. I just put myself in bad counts. I got to do a better job of getting ahead of guys.” Phelps took two of his six losses against the Diamondbacks this season.

--RHP Jarred Cosart’s bout of dizziness that forced him out of a start for Triple-A New Orleans last Friday was caused by vertigo, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. More tests are planned, with the results likely to come later this week. “I hope for his sake, and ultimately our sake, that they can determine the cause of that and find some resolution because we need him back,” Jennings said. “But we need him to be healthy first.” Cosart, who was placed on the disabled list May 18 because of vertigo issues, has made only eight major league starts this season, going 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA. After being activated in late June, he was optioned to New Orleans on July 5.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez gave up four hits and two unearned runs in three innings of a rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Monday. Alvarez walked two and did not strike out a batter. Henderson, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 with shoulder soreness, was on a soft limit of 60 pitches.

--3B Martin Prado went 0-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances in his first game in Chase Field since spending 2013 and most of 2014 with the Diamondbacks. Prado is 5-for-15 with two doubles since returning from the disabled list Friday after missing 27 games with a right shoulder strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were going though the scouting reports today, and if we have guys on with (Paul Goldschmidt) up, it is always better to face the guy after him. It is a great plan until it is not.” -- RHP David Phelps, who walked the Arizona first baseman to load the bases in the third inning Monday. Diamondbacks LF David Peralta followed with a two-run single, helping his team earn a 3-1 win.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right foot contusion) missed his July 11 start. He is scheduled to start July 21.

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki