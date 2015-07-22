Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- It is obvious right-hander Carter Capps is tired of talking about his controversial -- some would suggest illegal -- jump-step delivery, the one that leaves about a foot of space between his back foot and the rubber when he releases the ball.

Capps hit 100 mph with his fastball while pitching a 1-2-3 eighth inning in the Marlins’ 3-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, then did his best Marshawn Lynch one-trick-pony answer afterward.

To wit:

“I just try to keep the fastball down in the zone and throw sliders for strikes,” Capps said disingenuously, when asked about his unique style. “If I feel like they are starting to cheat to the fastball, kind of just try to keep the slider down and keep them guessing. J.T. (Realmuto) and (Jeff) Mathis have been doing a great job back there. They seem to be calling all the right pitches.”

For Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, the operative word in Capps’ answer was “cheat.” Hale was asked if he had issues with Capps’ delivery.

”Yes,“ Hale said. ”Very much so.

”It plays to the integrity of the game for me. Your foot is supposed to be in contact with the rubber, at least close. He’s not even close. The umpires really have no say in it right now. The league said it is OK, and they have to let it go. It’s very difficult to watch.

“He’s throwing 100 miles an hour almost. I think it is something the league needs to look at. It’s not fair to the hitters. You are another foot closer to home plate. The rubber is at a certain spot because that’s the way the game is supposed to be played. So he is basically throwing from a rubber that is 12 inches closer.”

Capps, who is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA in 26 appearances with 52 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings, was told of Hale’s remarks after the game.

“I just try to keep the ball down in the zone ... ” Capps started up again.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-0, 2.37 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-4 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos ran his career record to 4-0 with a 1.33 ERA in six starts at Chase Field with seven scoreless innings in the Marlins’ 3-0 victory Tuesday. Just don’t ask him to explain it. “I’ve got no clue,” said Latos, who broke into the league with the San Diego Padres. “When I was in San Diego I was comfortable pitching here. It’s a big ballpark, and I know that. I try to make them beat me to the other side of the ballpark. If they do, they do. If they don’t they don‘t.” Latos gave up four singles and a walk. “His angle to the fastball and the ability to get all pitches over from the beginning was huge,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will make his fourth start of the season in the final game of a three-game series at Arizona on Wednesday. He pitched well despite taking a loss in his only other appearance against the Diamondbacks in 2013, but he gave up only two runs and three hits. Fernandez’s home/road splits are drastic -- he is 14-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 22 home games and 4-8 with an 3.87 ERA in 17 road games. “It’s just one of those things in baseball,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “You can’t really explain it. Obviously 81 times we play there (home), so there is a comfort level with the mound. We’ll gladly run Jose out in any ballpark we are in. We’ll pencil his name every fifth day wherever we are.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance at Double-A Jacksonville on Saturday or Sunday, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. Alvarez threw 55 pitches at Class A Jupiter on Monday, his fastball sitting at 90-92 mph and topping out at 94 mph. “You could tell he was rusty, but he challenged with his stuff,” Jennings said. “It was a good outing to build on, to move forward.” Alvarez is expected to need three more rehab appearances before returning to the Marlins, Jennings said, while getting built back up to 100 pitches. “He’s definitely going the right way,” Jennings said. “His strength is getting there, and most importantly he is pain-free.”

--2B Dee Gordon hit off a tee Tuesday and ”looked good, looked comfortable,“ said Miami manager Dan Jennings, who saw the video. ”Won’t project a timetable yet, but it’s good to see that he is showing strength in his hand and thumb. He looked very good swinging the bat.“ Gordon, who is second in the NL in batting average (.338) and stolen bases (33) has been on the disabled list retroactive to July 12 with a dislocated left thumb. Jennings stopped short of saying Gordon would join the team on the next homestand, which begins against Washington on July 28, the first day he is eligible to return. ”To be determined,“ Jennings said. ”It totally depends on where he is strenght factor with his thumb.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth while hitting eighth in the order Tuesday, one day after batting fifth. LF Michael Morse, who did not start Monday, hit fifth Tuesday and homered. ‘Hech’ has been great,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s hit all over the lineup, and he did a lot of damage in the ‘8’ hole.” Hechavarria, who has hit everywhere but fourth and sixth for the Marlins this season, has 30 of his 37 RBIs and three of his four homers in his 59 games hitting eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His angle to the fastball and the ability to get all pitches over from the beginning was huge.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Matt Latos after a win over Arizona on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right foot contusion) missed his July 11 start. He is scheduled to start July 21.

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee on July 21.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 and is expected to make his next start with Double-A Jacksonville on July 25 or 26.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki