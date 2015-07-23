Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Miami right-hander Jose Fernandez had a hard time finding satisfaction in his 11-strikeout victory Wednesday because of an errant fastball that struck his friend David Peralta in the head, knocking the Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder out of the Marlins’ 5-3 victory.

“You don’t want to hit somebody in the head,” said Fernandez, who also doubled home a run and scored another while running his record to 3-0.

“That’s the last thing you want to do as a pitcher. It’s really scary. I got really scared. When the ball came out of my hand, I knew it was a really bad pitch. I was just hoping for him not to get hit. I met him. He knows (Marlins infielder Martin) Prado and a couple of the guys. We’ve been talking every game here. It’s not good.”

Peralta was on the ground in the batter’s box for several moments before leaving the field under his own power, and he said he passed tests afterward and felt fine.

“It’s just something you don’t want to see,” Fernandez said. “Big picture, the team won. But it’s not good for the game. You never want that to happen to anybody, to myself, my teammates, any person who plays the game.”

Fernandez posted a season-high strikeout total, and he fanned the next batter he faced after hitting Peralta. However, he was obviously shaken and asked the umpires if he could throw a warmup pitch or two, but that was not permitted. Fernandez issued his only two walks of the game in seventh inning, but he struck out the final batter he faced with runners on second and third and two outs to preserve a two-run lead.

“Tough. It wasn’t easy,” Fernandez said of staying in the game.

Fernandez doubled in the final run of a three-run second inning and reached on an error and scored the first run of a two-run fifth inning.

“I always try to give my team a chance to win,” he said.

Miami manager Dan Jennings’ plan for his pitchers against Peralta is to attack on the inside part of the plate.

“They are friends,” Jennings said. “I know he felt sick about it.”

Diamondbacks right-hander Dominic Leone was ejected when he hit Miami left fielder Christian Yelich in the backside in the seventh inning.

“The Diamondbacks handled it the right way,” Jennings said. “They plunked ‘Yelly.’ It’s part of baseball. They hit Yelly in a spot that sent a message. That’s part of the game.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-6, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez improved to 3-0 with an 11-strikeout performance in a 5-3 victory over Arizona on Wednesday, but he had a hard time enjoying it in the immediate aftermath. Fernandez hit Arizona LF David Peralta in the head with a fastball in the sixth inning, although Peralta later said he passed concussion tests and was fine. “When the ball came out of my hand, I knew it was a really bad pitch,” Fernandez said. “I was just hoping for him not to get hit. ... It’s just something you don’t want to see. You never want that to happen to anybody, to myself, my teammates, any person who plays the game.”

--RHP Jarred Cosart was diagnosed with vertigo induced from a sinus issue after undergoing tests this week, manager Dan Jennings said, adding that more tests will be run in an attempt to determine the proper treatment. Cosart has dealt with sinus issues most of the season. “It’s been frustrating for him, certainly,” Jennings said. “The biggest thing now is peace of mind for him, to understand what’s the cause of this issue and hopefully now they can resolve it with medication and we can get him back to one hundred percent healthy.” Jennings sees the possibility of Cosart getting back on the mound this season. “There’s two-plus months,” the manager said. “We want him to get healthy.”

--RHP A.J. Ramos got his 16th save of the season the hard way. After giving up a walk and two singles to open the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead, Ramos struck out 1B Paul Goldschmidt, CF A.J. Pollock and RF Yasmany Tomas -- the Diamondbacks’ 3-4-5 hitters -- to end the game. All were on sliders. “If your back’s against the wall, you see how good you are,” Ramos said. “There is nowhere to put them, so get after them. My adrenaline starts going. The team worked hard to get to that point, and for me to mess it up would be a crime. My slider was really good once the bases were loaded, and I just stuck with that.”

--LF Christian Yelich was hit in the behind with a 2-2 pitch in the seventh inning, causing plate umpire Vic Carapazza to eject Arizona RHP Dominic Leone. “If you want to hit me, fine,” Yelich said. “It didn’t hurt me at all. He did it the right way, if you are going to do it. He tried to do it the whole at-bat, so I kind of knew it was coming. What are you going to do? They have their guys’ back. They felt they needed to get some justice.” Yelich was hit four batters after Miami RHP Jose Fernandez hit Arizona LF David Peralta.

--2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) continues to hit off a tee and is scheduled to begin taking batting practice in Jupiter, Fla., soon before playing a few rehab games, manager Dan Jennings said. Gordon is eligible to return from the disabled list when the Marlins start a nine-game homestand next Tuesday, but his return date has yet to be determined. “We’ve seen video. He wasn’t favoring the hand at all. That was good to see,” Jennings said.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin hitting of a tee this weekend or early next week, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “These guys know their bodies,” Jennings said of Stanton and rehabbing 2B Dee Gordon. “They are not jaking it. They want to be back here. They are having All-Star-caliber years. They want to be back to continue to help us, and we want them back.”

--CF Cole Gillespie was 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Wednesday. In 14 starts, he is hitting .347 with seven doubles, a homer and six RBIs. A former Diamondback, Gillespie had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on June 27 and is making the most of playing time created with RF Giancarlo Stanton on the disabled list and OF Marcell Ozuna sent to the minors. “When you produce, you play,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “That’s the way it rolls. This is a production league, and he’s producing. He’s a baseball player, probably the best complement that you can give someone.”

--3B Casey McGehee was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, his double starting a three-run rally in the second inning. McGehee is hitting .347 in 22 career games at Chase Field while with Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Miami. He was 4-for-12 with a two-run homer and a double in the Giants’ season-opening three-game series at Chase Field from April 6-8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ninth inning, what can you say? He’s shown ice water all year.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, after RHP A.J. Ramos loaded the bases with no outs before striking out three in a row to complete the Marlins’ 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee July 21, and he is expected to begin taking batting practice in late July.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 and is expected to make his next start with Double-A Jacksonville on July 25 or 26.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki