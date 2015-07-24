Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Miami Marlins manager Dan Jennings isn’t easily angered. He is about as even-keeled as a baseball skipper can be, but he wasn’t happy.

“It won’t be forgotten,” Jennings said. “Yelich is a special player.”

The Diamondbacks got under Jennings’ skin after Miami left fielder Chrisian Yelich was plucked Wednesday in retaliation for Jose Fernandez hitting Arizona’s David Peralta in the side of the helmet earlier in the game.

Jennings said Arizona didn’t need any payback.

“There was 100 percent no intent whatsoever,” Jennings said. “The ball got away from (Fernandez). It angers me that someone has that feeling because there was no intent.”

Yet the Diamondbacks felt compelled to hit Yelich, and when reliever Dominic Leone did so, he was ejected.

”There are so unwritten rules in the game that you have to adhere to,“ Jennings said Thursday before the Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 4-0. ”But I don’t like it and it (ticks) me off.

“If that’s how they felt they needed to handle it, you take getting hit below the waist and then turn the page. But we are going to protect out players.”

Jennings was mad, but he didn’t lose focus of the bigger picture.

“I think the biggest part of this is Peralta is not injured,” he said. “That is the most important thing.”

The teams won’t meet again this year, but as Jennings said, the Marlins won’t have amnesia regarding their hot summer visit to Phoenix.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-55

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 7-5, 3.46 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 8-3, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon, out since July 12 due to a dislocated left thumb, will take batting practice this weekend at the team’s facility in Florida. Manager Dan Jennings was upbeat about Gordon’s progress. “He’s looked very good, very good,” Jennings said.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (left wrist surgery) is swinging a bat, but not while using a tee or against live pitching. It’s called “dry swinging,” which draws a chuckle from manager Dan Jennings. “There’s not much dry to his swing,” he said. “He brings rain.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) experienced a setback in the minors as he tries to work his way back to the big club. Following a recent start, Alvarez was playing long toss in the outfield when he felt pain in the shoulder. “We’re trying to determine if he needs surgery or this will be a non-surgical (deal),” manager Dan Jennings said.

--RHP Dan Haren’s name has been mentioned as one of interest to various clubs while the Marlins listen to offers with the trade deadline progressing. Haren is scheduled to start Friday at San Diego. “For now, he’s on the bump,” manager Dan Jennings said.

--RF Ichiro Suzuki had a rough night Thursday, going hitless in five at-bats and striking out twice. Suzuki is two hits shy of reaching 2,900 in his major league career. Before the game, Suzuki met former Red Sox great Fred Lynn, who lives in the area. Suzuki and Lynn are the only players to win the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve run out of descriptive adjectives. I know the guy continues to step up and battle. He’s truly one of those guys that leaves everything on the field.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Tom Koehler, who pitched seven shutout innings Thursday in the Marlins’ 4-0 win over the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee July 21, and he is expected to begin taking batting practice during the weekend of July 24-26 at the team’s training facility in Florida.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He might be facing surgery.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Steve Cishek

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki