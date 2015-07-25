Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Miami Marlins manager Dan Jennings looks across to the opposing dugout with a certain feeling: He knows what San Diego Padres interim skipper Pat Murphy is going through.

“It is not easy,” Jennings said.

The Marlins created a stir earlier in the year when they moved Jennings from his general manager’s post to the manager’s role. Jennings had never managed in pro ball and his hiring was met with raised eyebrows and a boatload of skepticism.

Sound familiar, Murph?

At least Murphy was the Padres Triple-A manager for two-plus season. But he earned his stripes in the college game, not at the pro level.

“You have to get their respect, that is the toughest part,” Jennings said, comparing his baptism to Murphy‘s. “That is the most important thing.”

Murphy said his situation is a tad different from Jennings’.

“He has a little more juice than I do,” Murphy said, with a grin.

Both teams were looking for a jolt when Jennings replaced Mike Redmond and Murphy took over for Bud Black.

But neither move seemed to help significantly, and now both clubs hit the trading deadline as sellers looking to build rather than contenders seeking a late-season boost.

At least Murphy survived the toughest part of the transition, according to Jennings.

“I call it the five days of hell,” Jennings said. “It’s the first five days you are on the job and the focus is on the manager and not the players.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-6, 3.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 5-9, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon (thumb) will take batting practice this weekend at the team’s facility in Florida. Manager Dan Jennings said Gordon is close, and he won’t need much time to get back into the swing of things. ”His game is contact and speed,“ Jennings said. ”He won’t be like a power hitting needing a little more time. It’s reasonable to think he would be here a little quicker.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) is swinging a bat, but manager Dan Jennings said he’s not quite ready for the next step. Up next for Stanton would be swinging at balls off a tee and hitting soft-toss pitches.

--LHP Brad Hand will start pitching in more stressful situations now that the club has traded RHP Steve Cishek to the Cardinals. “He will get the opportunity to be used more in match-ups and short-stint appearances.”

--LF Christian Yelich made some difficult catches in Thursday’s win, which doesn’t surprise manager Dan Jennings. “He takes chances,” Jennings said on why Yelich shines. “His athletic ability speaks for itself but a lot of guys might give great effort but they won’t lay out for a ball. He’s a Gold Glove guy for a reason and it continues to show up.”

--C J.T. Realmuto was given the night off and it was nothing more than a rest game. “I was looking for a spot,” manager Dan Jennings said. The plan is for Realmuto to start Saturday and Sunday; the team is off on Monday.

--RHP Andre Rienzo was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, filling the bullpen spot left vacant when Steve Cishek was traded to the Cardinals. Rienzo was with the big club earlier this season, pitching seven innings over three games. He allowed two earned runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a look at the game in the ninth inning. We battled and had some tremendous at-bats. But you hate to see wasted opportunities and we had too many of those tonight that we didn’t capitalize on.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, after Friday’s 3-1 loss to San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee July 21, and he is expected to begin taking batting practice during the weekend of July 24-26 at the team’s training facility in Florida.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. A May 25 MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He might be facing surgery.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Martin Prado

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki