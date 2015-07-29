Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Tuesday was indicative of the Miami Marlins’ entire 2015 season.

They activated All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon off the disabled list but also announced that a 2014 All-Star has been lost for the season.

Right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who pitched a no-hitter in 2013 and made the All-Star Game last season, had shoulder surgery on Tuesday.

So much had been expected of Alvarez this season. Yet, he finished his year with an 0-4 record and a bloated 6.45 ERA. He has not pitched since May 22, and Marlins manager Dan Jennings would not say if Alvarez would be ready for spring training.

“He’s a definite after-the-season candidate now,” said Jennings, who described Alvarez’s injury as a “tear” in the shoulder area but did not have more specifics on the exact nature of the surgery.

The bad news with Alvarez overshadowed the expected return of Gordon, who has not played since dislocating his left thumb on July 11. He entered Tuesday ranked second in the National League in batting average (.338) and steals (33).

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-6, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-6, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his 20th appearance and his 19th start of the season. With Jose Fernandez, Jarred Cosart and Henderson Alvarez injured most of the season, Koehler has overtaken Dan Haren as the Marlins’ best pitcher this year. For his career against Washington, he is 3-4 with a 3.83 ERA.

--RHP Jose Fernandez was outstanding at home on Tuesday night -- as usual. Fernandez gave up just one run in six innings, giving up four hits. However, Fernandez did not have his normal command, walking four batters. He threw 99 pitches, 62 of them for strikes. His four walks tied a career high. Still, in 23 career home starts, Fernandez has a 1.19 ERA. His streak of unbeaten home starts to start a career is the longest in the majors since 1914. His 15 straight home wins to start a career is one short of the major league record.

--2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) was activated off the disabled list. Gordon, an All-Star this season, had not played since dislocating his left thumb on July 11. He entered Tuesday ranked second in the National League in batting average (.338) and steals (33). On Tuesday, he went 2-for-3 with the game-breaking triple.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who pitched a no-hitter in 2013 and made the All-Star Game last season, had right shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is out for the season. He finished this season 0-4 with a 6.45 ERA.

--INF Donovan Solano, who is in his fourth year in the majors, was placed on paternity leave. Solano, a 27-year-old native of Colombia, has not had a strong season. He is hitting just .145 with a .185 on-base percentage and a .210 slugging -- all career lows. Once paternity leave is over, Solano is a candidate to be released. If so, it would be the second time this year a Marlins player has been released off of paternity leave. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia was the first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a long two weeks. I‘m happy to be back and contributing. I was happy to hit that first pitch. I needed to get rid of the early jitters.” -- Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, on his time on the disabled list after a return Tuesday in a win over Washington.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee July 21 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter July 26. He was activated July 28.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He had surgery July 28 and is out for the season.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano (paternity list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki