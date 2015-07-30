Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Since noon on Friday, the Miami Marlins had a deal in place with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired right-hander Mat Latos, first baseman Michael Morse and a 2016 Competitive Balance draft pick (No. 35 overall) in exchange for three minor-league prospects who have yet to be named.

But the deal was then held up for hours, left in limbo.

If the trade goes through, the Marlins will have cleared $8.7 million in this year’s payroll with those two moves and the deal that sent reliever Steve Cishek to the Cardinals on Friday.

The Dodgers are also picking up the $8 million owed to Morse next year.

Miami is still seeking to trade right-hander Dan Haren, whose contract expires after this season. In addition, the Indians have reportedly shown interest in trading for Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who slumped this year and is currently in Triple A.

To sum it up, this time before trading deadline, which arrives on Friday afternoon, is a busy one for the Marlins, who have badly underachieved this season and are now trying to sell off assets in exchange for prospects and/or salary relief.

Both Morse and Latos are South Florida natives whose 2015 homecomings proved highly unsuccessful.

Morse, 33, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Marlins. But the deal was a disaster as Morse hit just .214 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 52 games.

You would think a big right-handed hitter like Morse -- he is 6-5 and 245 pounds -- would crush lefty pitching. But he hit just .091 in 22 at-bats against lefties this year, with no homers and no RBIs.

He was an even bigger flop at home, hitting .149 with no homers, a .171 on-base percentage and a .176 slugging.

“Early, he had some injuries, and that set him back,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Morse. “He had that (finger injury), and anytime as a hitter that you are dealing with a hand or a wrist (injury), that’s tough. It took some time for that to heal.”

Latos, 27, is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA this year. If those numbers stand, it would be highest ERA since his rookie season and his first losing year since 2011.

But he had pitched better of late, turning in four consecutive quality starts with at least six innings and three or less runs. In those four starts, he totaled 26 innings and six earned runs for a 2.08 ERA.

”It was almost a season of two halves (for Latos) - pre-injury and then when he came back,“ Jennings said. ”His last seven starts, he has been outstanding.

“He has shown that once he was healthy that he is the difference-maker we knew he could be.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 10-8, 2.33 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 7-6, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Thursday, but he could be traded at any moment because he has a contract that expires at the end of this season and the out-of-contention Marlins would love to get back a prospect or two for the steady veteran. Haren is 7-6 this season but has pitched better than that as evidenced by his 3.51 ERA.

--RHP Tom Koehler (8-7) fell victim to Bryce Harper once again. Harper hit a three-run homer off Koehler on Wednesday, snapping a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. It was the fourth homer the Nationals right fielder has hit off Koehler this season, including three in three consecutive at-bats on May 6. Three of the four homers have landed in the upper deck.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a long two weeks. I‘m happy to be back and contributing. I was happy to hit that first pitch. I needed to get rid of the early jitters.” -- Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, on his time on the disabled list after a return Tuesday in a win over Washington.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He hit balls off a tee July 21 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter July 26. He was activated July 28.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He had surgery July 28 and is out for the season.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Derek Dietrich

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Casey McGehee

INF Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano (paternity list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki