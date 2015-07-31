Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins-Los Angeles Dodgers trade that was agreed to Wednesday before falling apart was resurrected and completed when the Atlanta Braves were added to the mix Thursday.

The key components of the blockbuster deal were right-hander Mat Latos (from Miami) lefty Alex Wood and infield prospect Jose Peraza (both from Atlanta), who all ended up in Los Angeles. The Dodgers also got first baseman Michael Morse from the Marlins, although they immediately designated him for assignment.

Miami also sent a 2015 Competitive Balance draft pick (currently No. 35 overall) to the Braves.

Latos said he slept just two hours last night with all the talk of the on-again, off-again trade.

”It’s so fun to go through this,“ Latos said sarcastically. ”I thought: ‘Oh yeah, I‘m traded. I‘m going to pack my stuff and say goodbye to the guys and fly out to L.A.’

“But nope -- that didn’t happen.”

For all their wheeling and dealing, the Marlins receive three minor-leaguers from the Dodgers: right-handers Jeff Brigham, Victor Araujo and Kevin Guzman.

Brigham, 23, is 6-5 with a 5.52 ERA this season, pitching between Class A and Double-A. He was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Washington last year.

Araujo, who turns 23 in November, is a native of the Dominican Republic. He is 3-3 this year with a 5.40 ERA in High Class-A ball.

Guzman, who turns 21 in November, is a native of Venezuela and 5-7 this year with a 3.90 ERA in Class A.

Clearly, these are not elite prospects. But the Marlins are said to be thrilled to get rid of first baseman Michael Morse’s contract -- otherwise they are on the hook for $8 million for him on next year’s payroll.

Latos’ contract expires after this season, so the Marlins’ financial savings on him is not as great.

But, bottom line, the Marlins wanted to dump those salaries and get some prospects back with the hope that at least one of those three pitchers develops into a major-leaguer or a usable trade chip.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-9, 4.58 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-7, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos was dealt from Marlins to the Dodgers as part of a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday. Latos, 27, is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA with Miami this season.

--1B Michael Morse, acquired by the Dodgers from the Marlins on Thursday, was designated for assignment by Los Angeles. He is signed through 2016, but he was hitting just .214 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 games for Miami. He is making $7.5 million this year and will earn $8.5 million next year.

--RHP Jeff Brigham, 23, is one of the pitching prospects acquired from the Dodgers in Thursday’s 13-player trade that also involved Atlanta. Brigham is 6-5 with a 5.52 ERA this season, pitching between Single A and Double A. He was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Washington last year.

--RHP Victor Araujo, who turns 23 in November, is one of the pitching prospects headed from the Dodgers to the Marlins. Araujo, a native of the Dominican Republic, is 3-3 this year with a 5.40 ERA in high Class A ball.

--RHP Kevin Guzman, who turns 21 in November, is one of the pitching prospects headed from the Dodgers to the Marlins. Guzman, a native of Venezuela, is 5-7 this year with a 3.90 ERA in Class A ball.

--INF Donovan Solano was activated from the paternity list on Thursday. He was away from the team for two days.

--RHP David Phelps is scheduled to start on Friday against the Padres. Phelps is 4-7 this year with a 3.86 ERA in 20 games, including 16 starts. At the start of the season, he was expected to be a spot starter and a long reliever.

--RHP Dan Haren, who may be traded by Friday’s deadline because he is in the last year of his contract and Miami is not in playoff contention, pitched perhaps his last game with the Marlins in a 1-0 loss to Washington. Haren enhanced his trade value on Thursday, allowing just one run in six innings, lowering his ERA to 3.42.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are uncertainties on the lineup card and who will be available. The players hear the rumors, and that gets a little heavy at times.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on how trade rumors affect players.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Dan Haren

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich