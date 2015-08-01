Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- In the week leading up to Friday’s trade deadline, the Miami Marlins got rid of six veteran players -- starting pitchers Dan Haren and Mat Latos, relievers Steve Cishek and Sam Dyson, first baseman Michael Morse and backup infielder Jeff Baker.

In return, the Marlins got eight minor league prospects -- five right-handers, one left-hander, one catcher and one shortstop.

However, none of those prospects is anything close to elite.

Worse yet, barring a miracle, the Marlins will miss the playoffs for the 21st time in the franchise’s 23-year existence.

They are also a virtual lock for a sixth straight losing season.

That’s the reality for a team that entered the year with tremendous optimism, fresh off an offseason that saw the Marlins spend enormous amounts of money, starting with the $325 million contract given to star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

“When I have to sit here and say that we haven’t added (to the active roster), you know something hasn’t gone right,” Marlins president Michael Hill said after announcing one of his trades. “We’re not performing like we felt this team was capable of performing.”

On the surface, Thursday’s Latos trade was a good one for the Marlins because they got the Dodgers to pick up the 2016 contract of Morse, who was a monumental bust in Miami.

But dig deeper and discover that in pure baseball terms, this was a net loss not only for this year -- where Latos had been producing of late with a 2.08 ERA over his past four starts -- but also for the future.

Consider this: The Competitive Balance draft pick the Marlins gave up, which will likely fall around No. 35 overall in the 2016 selection process -- is a lock to immediately become a better prospect than the three pitchers Miami got from the Dodgers.

Had the Marlins merely waived Morse and swallowed the $8 million they owed him for next year, Miami likely would have gotten a better return on the prospects it could get for Latos.

Additionally, the Marlins would not have had to surrender the draft pick, which Hill admitted was painful.

“It’s tough for us to include any kind of picks because we are built through the draft,” Hill said. “You look on the field and see (left fielder) Christian Yelich, (pitcher) Jose Fernandez and Stanton. That’s through the draft, and that’s how we are able to compete.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 4-7, 4.76 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-4, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Urena, who turns 24 on Sept. 12, was called up Friday and will start Saturday’s game against Padres. Urena, who made his MLB debut on April 14, has pitched in nine games, including seven starts. He is 1-4 with a 4.04 ERA. The Padres are 2-5 when he starts. But he has improved since his debut. In his past five starts, he has allowed a total of eight earned runs for a 2.55 ERA during that span.

--RHP David Phelps went five innings on Friday against the Padres, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs. He threw 96 pitches, 59 for strikes, in what was a largely ineffective performance. He escaped with a no-decision when the Marlins rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. But with the Marlins having traded starters Mat Latos and Dan Haren and with starters Jarred Cosart and Henderson Alvarez on the disabled list, Phelps will likely get more chances to stay in the rotation.

--RHP Dan Haren was traded to the Cubs on Friday for two minor league prospects. Haren, 34, had a 3.42 ERA this season, appearing in 21 games, all as a starter. He survived on his savvy because his fastball -- which normally comes in at just 85 mph -- is well below big-league standards at this stage of his career.

--RHP Sam Dyson was traded to the Rangers on Friday for two minor league prospects. Dyson, 27, had a 3.68 ERA for the Marlins this season, appearing in 44 games, all in relief. Dyson does not profile as a closer or even a late-inning set-up guy. But he had begun to carve out a role as a middle reliever.

--INF Jeff Baker, 34, was released on Friday. He was hitting .208 with three homers and eight RBIs in 80 at-bats. This might be the end of the road for Baker in terms of his big-league career.

--C Tomas Telis was traded from Texas to Miami along with Double-A LHP Cody Ege on Friday for RHP Sam Dyson. Telis had played in just six games for Texas, batting .182 in 11 at-bats.

--LHP Cody Ege was traded from Texas to Miami along with C Tomas Telis on Friday for RHP Sam Dyson. Ege, 24, was a 15th round draft pick in 2013. He has a 1.00 ERA in 45 innings pitched this season, splitting the year between High Class A Desert and Double-A Frisco.

--RHP Ivan Pineyro was traded from Chicago to the Marlins on Friday as part of the deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to the Cubs. Pineyro, 23, was 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 19 starts this season at Double-A Tennessee.

--INF Elliot Soto was traded to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for RHP Dan Haren. The 25-year-old was batting .275 (84-for-306) with 18 RBIs in 88 games for Double-A Tennessee this season. He was the Cubs’ 15th round pick in the 2010 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Derek stepped up big, two outs, to hit a blast like that. You felt the momentum was swinging our way.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on UTL Derek Dietrich’s game tying homer in the ninth of an eventual loss to the Padres on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--1B Jeff Baker (intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich