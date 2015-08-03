Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna, demoted to Triple-A on July 5 due to a disappointing .249 batting average, has been tearing the minors, batting .321 with four homers, eight doubles, 14 runs and nine RBIs in his first 21 games.

But according to reports, Ozuna and his agent Scott Boras are frustrated by the possibility that the Marlins are leaving the player in Triple-A due to financial reasons.

In order for Ozuna to be eligible for arbitration in 2016, he will have to be promoted to the majors by Aug. 8.

The Marlins, in other words, could save millions of dollars if they leave Ozuna in the minors for another week, and that would be smart business.

Ozuna has himself to blame in a sense. After hitting .269 with 23 homers and 85 RBIs last season, Ozuna slumped. He only has four homers and 26 RBIs this year. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage fell by over 100 points, from .772 last year to .638.

In addition, Ozuna, before the season, rejected the Marlins’ offer of a long-term contract, something that is customary for Boras clients. But with that gamble comes a risk that a player may slump and ultimately not get as much money as he would have if he had signed the offer.

Ozuna may indeed lose that gamble, and the Marlins -- playing business hardball -- may make him pay.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-10, 4.96 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will start on Monday against the Mets. Koehler, who is from New York, has not fared well against his hometown team. He is 0-1 this year with a 16.20 ERA against the Mets. For his career, he is 1-4 with a 3.95 ERA against the Mets.

--RHP Jose Fernandez pitched six scoreless innings against the Padres on Sunday and got a no-decision when A.J. Ramos blew the save chance in the ninth. Fernandez threw 112 pitches, the most he has since May 14, 2014, the last game he pitched before having Tommy John surgery. Fernandez had 94 pitches through five innings, but the Marlins decided to send him back out for the sixth.

--2B Dee Gordon is in a 1-for-15 slump. His batting average of .330, which ranks third in the National League, is the lowest it’s been since April 11. Perhaps that slump is part of why the Marlins gave him a rest and held him out of Sunday’s starting lineup.

--CF Marcell Ozuna, demoted to Triple-A on July 5 due to a disappointing .249 batting average, has been tearing up Triple -, batting .321 with four homers, eight doubles, 14 runs and nine RBIs in his first 21 games.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria had the first walk-off hit of his major league career and the first walk-off homer of his life as Miami beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Sunday at Marlins Park. With one out in the bottom of the ninth and runners on first and second, Hechavarria lined a three-run homer to left-center. It was his fifth homer of the season, and it came on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Brandon Maurer (7-4).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just looking for a hit -- broken bat, a bunt, anything. I have never decided a game in that way, at any level of baseball. It resulted in a home run without me looking for it, and I‘m excited.” -- Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria, after a walk-off homer vs. the Padres on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carter Capps

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Reed

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich