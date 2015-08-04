Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Carter Capps was a player in demand before the trade deadline, with the New York Yankees one of the very interested parties.

The Miami Marlins held on to the reliever, and now he is injured.

Capps, who had elbow surgery last year, doesn’t think his current injury is anything serious, although the Marlins placed him on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a strained right elbow.

”It just tightened up, but it’s definitely not like what happened last year,“ Capps said. ”It just cramped up. I passed all the tests. I have a full range of motion. I‘m not really concerned.

“I was just frustrated that it happened when the game was on the line.”

Hopefully, for Capps’ sake, the Marlins put him on the DL as a precaution. No need to take a risk with a golden arm that can fire up fastballs at 100 mph.

Capps, who turns 25 on Friday, has been a big part of a bullpen that ranks fourth in the National League this season with a 3.23 ERA. And with everything that has gone wrong with the Marlins this year, that is pretty good.

That is why the injury that occurred Sunday -- Capps left in the middle of an at-bat due to elbow stiffness -- was so unsettling.

Capps is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA this season. He has struck out a phenomenal 16.7 batters per nine innings, a rate that leads the major leagues. His walk rate of 1.8 is excellent, especially given how hard he throws. His walks-per-innings-pitched ratio of 0.750 is outstanding.

And his hesitation delivery has most hitters perplexed.

Capps profiles as a future closer, perhaps by the start of next season, and the Marlins -- assuming he is healthy after this DL stint -- did well to hold onto him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-9, 3.63 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 1-2, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand starts against the Mets on Wednesday. With four starters gone from the rotation -- Henderson Alvarez and Jarred Cosart are injured and Dan Haren and Mat Latos were traded last week -- Hand gets another shot. He is merely a stop-gap solution, however. He is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA this season. As a starter, he has been even worse this season, posting a 6.17 ERA. For his career, Hand has a 6-20 record and a 4.56 ERA. Numbers don’t lie -- Hand, 25, is a mediocre option at best.

--RHP Tom Koehler, a native New Yorker, was once again victimized by one of his hometown teams. Koehler (8-8) lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the Mets, allowing seven hits, two walks and seven runs, six earned. He is now 1-5 in his career against the Mets, including 0-2 this year.

--OF Christian Yelich was a bright spot in the Marlins’ 12-1 loss to the Mets on Monday, going 3-for-4 and driving in Miami’s only run. Yelich, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract in the offseason, got off to a bad start this season, hitting below .200 up until May 26. On June 27, he was batting only .227. But since then, he is hitting .354, which ranks fourth in the National League during that span. His on-base percentage during that span is an impressive .414. A closer look shows Yelich improving every month this season in terms of his batting average: .200 in April, .231 in May, .287 in June and .319 in July. For the season, he is now batting .270.

--RHP Brian Ellington had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans and made his major league debut Monday -- one day before his 25th birthday. Ellington, a native of Gainesville, Fla., pitched one scoreless inning against the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Capps, who turns 25 on Friday, is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA this season. He has struck out a phenomenal 16.7 batters per nine innings, a rate that leads the major leagues. His walk rate of 1.8 is excellent, especially given how hard he throws. His WHIP of 0.750 is outstanding.

--C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. He was optioned to the minors Saturday, a day after he was acquired from Texas along with Double-A LHP Cody Ege for RHP Sam Dyson. Telis went 2-for-11 with two RBIs in six games for the Rangers this season.

--INF Donovan Solano was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. In 46 games for Miami, he hit .156/.194/.219 with no homers and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you fall behind, no matter who you’re facing, you’re forced to throw fastballs in the better parts of the plate. Today was tough. I didn’t give my team a chance to win.” -- RHP Tom Koehler, after allowing seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings Monday during the Marlins’ 12-1 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20, and he is expected to begin hitting off a tee in late July. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Reed

RHP Brian Ellington

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich