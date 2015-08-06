Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The season is all but over for the Miami Marlins, but the auditions for players such as Derek Dietrich and Brian Ellington continue.

Dietrich, normally a second baseman, has been getting on-the- job training in left field. It makes sense -- Dee Gordon has second base on lockdown -- as there may be an opening in the outfield.

And even if Dietrich fails to win a starting job, proving his infield/outfield versatility is a good thing for his job prospects with the Marlins or elsewhere.

”I actually brought him in today and let him know how proud I am of the way he has taken (to left field),“ Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. ”He’s working with (outfield coach) Brett Butler to understand when he needs to throw to a certain base and why.

“But his jumps have been fine, and the balls have been going in his glove. He understands the importance of being versatile. He’s a winning player. He’s going to be a part of this going forward.”

Since center fielder Marcell Ozuna was demoted to Triple-A, Christian Yelich has moved over from left to replace him. That gave Dietrich an opportunity in left.

Chances are, however, that the Marlins will go for a big-name free agent in left field in the offseason -- perhaps even current New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Ozuna could be traded. He has a hard-driving agent -- the infamous Scott Boras -- and Miami may not see a long-term future with Ozuna, who already turned down a contract extension prior to this season before his performance dipped.

That leads us to Ellington, the Marlins’ 16th-round pick in 2012. He hit 98 mph on the radar gun Tuesday night, striking out Mets players Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda.

”He’s got a big arm,“ Jennings said. ”But one of the most impressive things was that breaking ball he used to strike out Duda.

“It was a 3-2 pitch. For a young guy to have the confidence to throw that pitch in that situation was huge.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-65

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-5, 4.37 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-2, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Urena makes his 11th appearance of the year -- and his ninth start -- on Thursday at the Atlanta Braves. The rookie faced the Braves once previously, pitching a scoreless inning of relief earlier this year. Urena, though, has been two different players this year -- successful in the minors at 6-1 with a 2.66 ERA and a bit of a flop in the majors with a 1-5 record and a 4.37 ERA.

--RHP David Phelps (4-8) took a loss on Wednesday against the Mets. He allowed eight hits, three walks and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has lost five straight decisions.

--LHP Chris Reed was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Reed, 25, didn’t stay in the majors for very long -- just four days. But he did make his debut, becoming just the fifth England-born player since 1970 to play major league ball. Reed now goes back down to the minors with a 4.50 ERA. It was a very small sample size, but, still, it did not help matters for Reed in that while he controlled right-handed hitters (.222 batting average in nine plate appearances) he was unsuccessful against lefties (two walks and a .571 batting average in nine plate appearances. To stay in the majors, most lefty relievers have to be very good against lefty batters.

--LHP Chris Narveson was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. Narveson, 33, is a veteran who made his major league debut in 2006. He has a career ERA of 4.65 in 97 appearances, including 63 as a starter. He made his Marlins debut on Wednesday, pitching 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton has been out since June 27 due to a fractured left wrist. At the time, the prognosis was for Stanton to return in four to six weeks. Well, this past Sunday marked five weeks, and Stanton is not close to returning. He took swings off a tee, but still feels pain. Stanton said his recover has been slower than anticipated.

--RHP Aaron Crow, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the offseason but has yet to pitch for the Marlins due to having Tommy John surgery in the spring, is a few weeks away from starting a throwing program. Crow, a reliever, said he expects to return to the majors by May. He averaged 63 appearances per year during his four seasons with the Royals.

--LHP Brad Hand, who tossed four scoreless innings on Tuesday, said he has been tinkering with a slider for years but only began to throw it in a game over the past month. He threw eight sliders among his 84 pitches on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating. Every bad pitch I made, they hit hard.” -- Marlins RHP David Phelps, after a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still feels pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich