Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Catcher J.T. Realmuto was out of the Miami Marlins’ starting lineup for the second consecutive game Thursday.

Part of the reason was his bruised left hand, but the reason given by manager Dan Jennings was fatigue.

“It’s one of those things you have in August,” Jennings said. “The games grind you down. I thought we’d give him back-to-back games off.”

Realmuto has caught 78 games and is hitting .247 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. However, the wear and tear of being the team’s regular catcher is starting to take its toll on the rookie.

Over his past five starts, Realmuto is 1-for-17, with his average falling from .254 to .247.

“He’s just beat up a little bit,” Jennings said. “If we needed to go to him, he could go. I just thought we’d give him two off days, back to back.”

Realmuto has had a productive season. He ranks 12th among major league rookies with 73 hits. He leads all catcher with five triples and ranks second with four stolen bases.

Since June 3, Realmuto is batting .283 with nine doubles, four homers and 19 RBIs. He had a career-best four RBIs against the Cincinnati Reds on July 11.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-66

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-0, 2.13 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 7-6, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez, who starts Friday at Atlanta, continues to show no ill effects from the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for a year. Fernandez (4-0, 2.13 ERA) has pitched at least six innings and allowed no more than three runs in each of his first six starts. Fernandez beat the Braves twice last year and is 3-1 with a 0.93 ERA against them in four career starts.

--RHP Jose Urena had to leave the game Thursday following the second innings after he was struck by a line drive just below the left knee. Urena finished the inning but could not return for the third inning because of a contusion. He allowed five runs on six hits and one walk with no strikeouts. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C J.T. Realmuto was given his second consecutive night off. The rookie has a bruised left hand, but manager Dan Jennings said Realmuto was held out of the lineup because catchers get “beat up” this time of year.

--CF Christian Yelich was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday. Yelich is 74-for-243 (.304) since May 23; he was batting .178 before the surge.

--LF Derek Dietrich hit his seventh home run Thursday and scored two runs. He has hit safely in all five games in which he has played at Turner Field.

--2B Dee Gordon has hit safely in 12 consecutive games against Atlanta. Gordon doubled and scored in his first at-bat Thursday. He was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single. Gordon is hitting .417 in his career at Turner Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to lose a game when you score eight runs. You feel like you should win the game. But I like where the offense is.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, after the Marlins’ 9-8 loss to the Braves on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C J.T. Realmuto (bruised left hand) did not play Aug. 5-6, largely to give him a rest. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Urena (left knee contusion) left the Aug. 6 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich