Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins have heard a lot of good things about reliever Kyle Barraclough. Now they’ll get to see for themselves.

The hard-throwing right-hander was part of the trade that sent Steve Cishek to St. Louis on July 24. He was assigned to Double-A Jacksonville, where he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out nine batters while earning two saves.

Barraclough made his major league debut on Friday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

“I just want to keep doing what I‘m doing and let everything else take care of itself,” Barraclough said.

He was joined in the call-up by right-hander Kendry Flores, who is making his second stint with the Marlins. Flores was the losing pitcher on Friday when he allowed three runs, two earned, in 1 1/3 innings. Flores was strictly a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, going 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 19 combined starts.

“I thought (Barraclough) was good,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “I like the way he attacked with the fastball. It was good to see him come in and attack the strike zone.”

The two new pitchers joined the staff when right-handers Jose Urena (left knee contusion) and Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) were placed on the 15-day disabled list. Urena was disabled after he was struck on the knee by a line drive on Thursday night.

“That ball got him pretty good,” Jennings said. “Instead of leaving us exposed, we felt we needed to call up the two pitchers.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-67

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-8, 3.71 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his third start against the Braves this season. He’s coming off a loss to the Mets, when he seven runs, six earned in 4 1/3 innings. Koehler is 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in three appearances against Atlanta. In his career against Atlanta, Koehler is 1-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

--RHP Jose Fernandez was lifted after five innings on Friday against the Braves, his briefest appearance of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits, all of them in the fourth inning, one walk and struck out six. He threw 76 pitches and was not involved in the decision.

--RF Ichiro Suzuki singled and scored a run on Friday. Suzuki is five hits shy of matching Ty Cobb for the most professional hits (4,191). He was robbed of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning when Atlanta left field Todd Cunningham made a running catch of a ball that was slicing into the corner.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was 2-for-4 with a two-run triple, his fourth of the season, and scored the tying run. But the normally reliable shortstop made two costly errors -- one throwing, one fielding -- that allowed the Braves to rally for the win.

--RHP Kyle Barraclough was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville. He made his major league debut and pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Barraclough was picked up from St. Louis in the trade that sent closer Steve Cishek to the Cardinals. He did not allow a run in four appearances at Jacksonville and picked up two saves. He had pitched for Class A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield while still with the Cardinals, going a combined 3-0 with 12 saves in 34 games.

--RHP Kendry Flores was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will make his second stint with the Marlins. He got the loss on Friday when he allowed three runs, two earned, in 1 1/3 innings of relief. In his time split with two minor league clubs this season he’s made 19 appearances, all starts, going 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 115 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jose Urena (left knee contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after being struck on the leg by a line drive on Thursday. Urena was 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 11 games, nine of them starts. In 49 1/3 innings he had struck out 21 and walked 18.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Rienzo had appeared in six games, all in relief, going 0-0 with a 5.23 ERA. He had allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits and eight walks, with 12 strikeouts, in 10 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was just an inning that got away from us. We made them put the ball in play and we didn’t make the plays.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, after a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C J.T. Realmuto (bruised left hand) did not play Aug. 5-7, largely to give him a rest. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Urena (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich